Publisher's Note: About Monday's digital-only edition for the Independence Day holiday
Publisher's Note: About Monday's digital-only edition for the Independence Day holiday

The Roanoke Times will publish a regular print edition newspaper on Sunday but will observe the Independence Day holiday on Monday with a digital-only edition that will be available online to our subscribers.

Print subscribers are automatically able to receive this by going to www.roanoke.ccom/activate to register. For assistance getting registered, please send us an email at customer@roanoke.com.

The Roanoke Times will publish the comics, puzzles and the bridge column for Monday in Sunday's printed newspaper.

Roanoke Times reporters, photographers and editors will be working through the holiday weekend and will publish breaking news and sports updates on www.roanoke.com.

