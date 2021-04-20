 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pulaski citizens asked for feedback
0 comments

Pulaski citizens asked for feedback

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pulaski logo

The town of Pulaski is updating its Comprehensive Plan, which captures the town’s vision for the future.

The plan guides growth, development, investments, and services to improve quality of life, and increase opportunities for citizens and current/prospective business owners.

Also, the town will be evaluating current issues and practices, adapting to changing regulations, and working in collaboration with the New River Valley Regional Commission to navigate this process.

An essential aspect of the Comprehensive Plan update is community feedback and the town is hoping to receive comments and suggestions from the public throughout the process.

To provide an accessible feedback mechanism, the commission has developed a website where community members can track current progress on the Comprehensive Plan, get information of upcoming meetings and events, review draft documents, and make suggestions. Please visit the website at www.engagenrv.org/town-of-pulaski, provide your feedback, and share it with your friends and family.

Please contact Brady Deal, Planner/Economic Developer, at 540-994-8619 or by email at bdeal@pulaskitown.org with questions and/or comments.

The Roanoke Times

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Greenway's next link will bridge Roanoke-Salem line
Local News

Greenway's next link will bridge Roanoke-Salem line

A new bridge is being built at Barnhardt Creek near where the small stream flows into the Roanoke River near Cook Drive. Its completion later this year will allow a person parked at the Cook Drive parking area to walk, run or bike a 4-mile loop on the greenway path.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert