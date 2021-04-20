Pulaski citizens asked for feedback

The town of Pulaski is updating its Comprehensive Plan, which captures the town’s vision for the future.

The plan guides growth, development, investments, and services to improve quality of life, and increase opportunities for citizens and current/prospective business owners.

Also, the town will be evaluating current issues and practices, adapting to changing regulations, and working in collaboration with the New River Valley Regional Commission to navigate this process.

An essential aspect of the Comprehensive Plan update is community feedback and the town is hoping to receive comments and suggestions from the public throughout the process.

To provide an accessible feedback mechanism, the commission has developed a website where community members can track current progress on the Comprehensive Plan, get information of upcoming meetings and events, review draft documents, and make suggestions. Please visit the website at www.engagenrv.org/town-of-pulaski, provide your feedback, and share it with your friends and family.