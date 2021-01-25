Pulaski Co. and Radford courts approved to restart jury trials after pandemic pause

Radford and Pulaski County joined the list of Virginia court systems approved to relaunch jury trials after their halt last March in response to the pandemic.
In letters dated Friday, the Virginia Supreme Court signed off on the two court systems' plans for new procedures to keep jurors, court personnel, attorneys and defendants safe. The commonwealth Supreme Court ordered jury trials to stop last year as part of a declaration of a judicial emergency.
This leaves Floyd County as the remaining New River Valley court system unable to hold jury trials. Court officials there have said the small size of the historic courthouse complicates plans to keep jurors and others widely separated as evidence is heard and as jury members deliberate.
Montgomery and Giles county courts received jury trial approval earlier this month, and courts in in Roanoke, Roanoke County, Salem and other Roanoke Valley localities got the Supreme Court's nod last year.
Montgomery County was to hold its first jury trial with the new procedures on Wednesday. However, Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt wrote in an email Monday that the defendant had resolved his case with a plea.
Giles County Commonwealth's Attorney Bobby Lilly wrote in an email Friday that while the county's Circuit Court docket has several jury trials noted for next month, those were "control dates" and no actual trial was likely to be held until April.
On Monday, Radford Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak said he did not know when the city will have its first jury trial under the new processes.
The plans that each court system submitted to the Virginia Supreme Court lay out methods to limit the spread of COVID-19 as potentially large numbers of people congregate for jury selection and for the trial. Each court system's plan is tailored to its own facilities, with a key point being to keep everyone involved in a jury trial masked and as far away from one another as can be managed.
Radford's plan includes pre-screening of anyone called for jury duty, requirements to wear face masks, the cleaning of the witness stand between each witness, and numerous provisions aimed at maintaining physical distance between people. If a trial involves large numbers of jurors or others, proceedings may be relocated to the Radford High School auditorium, the plan says.
Pulaski County's plan contains similar measures, and says that the windows that line two sides of the Circuit Court courtroom will be opened during jury trials — a distinct change from how the courtroom usually operates with the windows sealed and covered by shades.