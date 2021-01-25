Pulaski Co. and Radford courts approved to restart jury trials after pandemic pause

On Monday, Radford Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak said he did not know when the city will have its first jury trial under the new processes.

The plans that each court system submitted to the Virginia Supreme Court lay out methods to limit the spread of COVID-19 as potentially large numbers of people congregate for jury selection and for the trial. Each court system's plan is tailored to its own facilities, with a key point being to keep everyone involved in a jury trial masked and as far away from one another as can be managed.

Radford's plan includes pre-screening of anyone called for jury duty, requirements to wear face masks, the cleaning of the witness stand between each witness, and numerous provisions aimed at maintaining physical distance between people. If a trial involves large numbers of jurors or others, proceedings may be relocated to the Radford High School auditorium, the plan says.

Pulaski County's plan contains similar measures, and says that the windows that line two sides of the Circuit Court courtroom will be opened during jury trials — a distinct change from how the courtroom usually operates with the windows sealed and covered by shades.

