Pulaski Co. Planning Commission recommends approval of large solar farm

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 2,700 acres accounts for approximately 1.7% of the county's land that can be used for agricultural purposes, according to figures from the county's GIS system.

Joe Meek, a founder of the Save Pulaski Farms Facebook page, told the commission the land should remain for agricultural use, and solar farms do not meet that definition.

He also said the land would be ruined for farming forever, despite Hecate writing in its application that it's required to return the land to as close to its original state as possible following the duration of the project.

Meek is also the owner of the Pulaski Livestock Market in Dublin and Kent Farm, where he lives and works. He said his property overlooks land where part of the project would be sited, and has concerns about his property value decreasing being surrounded by solar panels.

"Landowners have a right to do what they want on their property until it affects their neighbors," he said.

Local attorney and former member of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, Chris Tuck, is representing Hecate on the project.