DUBLIN — Pulaski County officials say they have yet to officially determine the cause of the fire that led to the total loss of the pool house at the Evelyn Alexander Water Park.

And although they met with an adjuster last week, they don’t have an estimated figure yet on the costs of the damages to the water park. Parks and Recreation Director Shay Dunnigan said Thursday they hope to have a figure some time within the next few weeks.

The fire, which led to much dismay in the community, occurred right before the start of Memorial Day weekend and just days before the pool was slated to open for the season.

The county, however, does have certitudes on some other matters related to the pool, one of the main attractions at the 87-acre Randolph Park in Dublin.

While he couldn’t quite say for sure in the immediate aftermath of the fire, Dunnigan said the water park is definitely closed for the remainder of the summer.

In addition to the obvious damages, among the other concerns for the county was how the incident would impact the summer camp program, where swimming is one of the top activities.

The county has struck partnerships with a handful of other entities in the region to continue the swimming programs, Dunnigan said.

One of those partnerships involves Lake Ridge in Hillsville. Dunnigan said Lake Ridge has given the county full access to the pool facilities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Dunnigan said they have 175 campers this week and took five buses to Lake Ridge.

Then, Claytor Lake State Park — one of the alternatives the county immediately considered in the aftermath of the fire — will provide access to the beach area for field trips with older campers, or those from fifth to eighth grade, Dunnigan said.

Dunnigan said the YMCA in the town of Pulaski has agreed to house them for the next eight weeks to allow swim lessons to continue. The Dublin Swim Club, he said, is allowing use their facility for water Zumba and aerobics clubs — activities he said are for adults.

The county is also in discussion with the Wytheville Country Club for the use of its pool by the younger swim clubs, Dunnigan said.

Although a previous county announcement mentioned a goal of the water park pool reopening in 2024, Dunnigan said an exact timeline remains in flux.

The county has yet to start significant clean up efforts on the pool and doesn’t quite have a time yet on when the remains of the pool house will be removed, Dunnigan said. It could still be at least a few weeks before they take a step forward on the complete removal of the structure, which needs to be done before undertaking a serious cleanup of the pool, he said.

Some work has been done on the pool, such as gathering and removing some of the large debris that fell in it, Dunnigan said. But a complete cleanup involves a somewhat painstaking process, he said.

That includes a pressure wash and flushing debris out of the pipes, jobs that will have to repeated numerous times, Dunnigan said.

Once the pool is filled up again, treatment with chemicals will need to be done due to a certain type of fungus that can be caused by fire residue, Dunnigan said.

“We do have an uphill battle,” he said.

An ongoing fundraiser continues for the water park at givelocalnrv.org. Although there’s a goal of about $15,000, he said there’s no real cap on the amount they’re trying to raise.

Dunnigan said he has heard some of the stories shared about the pool and the impact of the venue.

“People meeting their significant others there, to the friendships created, that’s been very heartwarming for me. Hearing all these stories [that occurred] over the last 20 years,” he said.

When the pool was built in 2000, it was built for the next 20 years, Dunnigan said. Whenever they get around to rebuilding the water park, the goal would be to provide something that would be sufficient for at least the next 25 years or so, he said.