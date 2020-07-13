Pulaski Co., Radford to set to announce school reopening plans

The Radford and Pulaski school systems will soon announce their plans for fall reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both school systems are set to present plans to their respective school boards at Tuesday evening meetings, according to school officials. Like most systems throughout the state, neither has seen in-person learning since early march when the novel coronavirus began to reach pandemic levels.
Radford Superintendent Rob Graham said the city's schools are looking at three possible options: full time return to school, a hybrid model with students coming to school two days a week and online learning the other days and a completely virtual plan if the virus worsens and makes in-person learning unattainable.
"The hybrid plan would have some students come in on Monday and Thursday while others would come in on Tuesday and Friday," Graham said, noting Wednesday would be used for cleaning and sanitizing the schools.
He said the plan is for all grade levels to follow the same model. Graham has previously stated that all students have access to laptops that can be taken home and used for virtual learning.
Radford is set to begin its first day of school on Friday, Aug. 7. The city has approximately 850 elementary students and 750 secondary students.
While other schools in the area are preparing for an August return, Pulaski County's schools aren't set to go back until Tuesday, Sept. 8, which has given the school system more time to come up with a plan, Superintendent Kevin Siers wrote in an email.
While he isn't ready to give a detailed outline of the plan to be proposed to board members next week, Siers wrote that the ultimate goal would be to have students in the classrooms four days a week before the beginning of October.
"However, the progression to 4 days per week will depend on our ability to effectively implement COVID mitigation strategies on school buses and within the classrooms as well as not having COVID outbreaks in any of our school buildings," he wrote.
Pulaski has just over 2,006 elementary students and 2,113 secondary students, according to Siers. Last year, many students were sent home with tangible learning packets, since much of the county does not have reliable or any access to the internet.
Both school systems were already facing new and unique situations unique situations this year. Pulaski is consolidating its two middle schools with the opening of the new nearly $47 million Pulaski Middle School near the high school on U.S. Route 11.
Construction was temporarily halted in mid June after a minor COVID-19 outbreak resulted in three workers testing positive. Construction resumed a few days later on a limited basis. The 26,658-square-foot building was expected to be ready for the beginning of the school year, but a new timeline is not ready, according to Siers.
He said the revised construction schedule will hopefully be announced at Tuesday's meeting as well.
Meanwhile in Radford, the school board voted last year to expedite a multi-year project to renovate McHarg Elementary school, which houses kindergarten through second grade students. Belle Heth Elementary — third to sixth grade — is set to move fifth and sixth graders to temporary modular buildings outside of the school to make room inside for McHarg students while their 1950s-era school is being renovated.
Graham said that is still the plan, and the modular units have been setup and are near completion.
The Radford School Board meeting is set for 6 p.m. at central office at 1612 Wadsworth St. Pulaski's meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the high school, with a public presentation held at 6 p.m. Thursday live on Facebook, according to the school system's page.