Pulaski Co., Radford to set to announce school reopening plans

The Radford and Pulaski school systems will soon announce their plans for fall reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both school systems are set to present plans to their respective school boards at Tuesday evening meetings, according to school officials. Like most systems throughout the state, neither has seen in-person learning since early march when the novel coronavirus began to reach pandemic levels.

Radford Superintendent Rob Graham said the city's schools are looking at three possible options: full time return to school, a hybrid model with students coming to school two days a week and online learning the other days and a completely virtual plan if the virus worsens and makes in-person learning unattainable.

"The hybrid plan would have some students come in on Monday and Thursday while others would come in on Tuesday and Friday," Graham said, noting Wednesday would be used for cleaning and sanitizing the schools.

He said the plan is for all grade levels to follow the same model. Graham has previously stated that all students have access to laptops that can be taken home and used for virtual learning.

Radford is set to begin its first day of school on Friday, Aug. 7. The city has approximately 850 elementary students and 750 secondary students.