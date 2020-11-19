Pulaski County Christian school closes because of COVID-19 restrictions

A Pulaski County Christian daycare and elementary school has shut its doors because of COVID-19 safety restrictions.

Fairlawn Christian Academy and Little Lambs Christian Dayschool closed as of Wednesday, according to a recorded message. The closure is due to changes in Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders, the message said.

The day school's food service permit was suspended on Wednesday "due to employees in the establishment not wearing masks, employees in the establishment not following social distancing guidelines and an employee known to be positive for COVID-19 who was not excluded from work," according to a statement from Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District.

The suspension was triggered following five complaints to the health department and an on-site inspection by district staff, according to Bissell.

According to one of those complaints, employees were told not to wear masks.

The academy, which served K-8th grade began offering classes in 2002 with five kindergarten students, according to its website. It and the affiliated daycare are ministries of the Sure Foundation Christian Fellowship in Radford.