DUBLIN — Tuesday was supposed to be a celebratory occasion following a rain- soaked Memorial Day weekend.

Pulaski County had planned to open the Evelyn Alexander Water Park to kick off the pool’s season. Instead, drivers with children in tow occasionally turned into the parking lot throughout the afternoon and slowly passed by what remained of the facilities as they wore looks of concern and disappointment.

“Hopefully they can find a way to have this open, or … somehow be able to reopen this before the end of the summer,” said Glendon Jones, a Volvo employee who has two children. “But that’s a pretty big task it seems, standing on the outside looking in.”

A fire occurred at the water park last Friday evening, leading to what county officials said was a complete loss of the pool house.

Crews fought the fire for approximately two hours, but were unfortunately unable to salvage any of the building itself as the fire spread too quickly and aggressively, county officials said.

The water park is one of the main attractions at Randolph Park, a recreational spot on 87 acres that includes other amenities such as multiple ball fields, basketball courts, a walking and running track and a playground.

County staff immediately after the fire put up an additional barrier in front of the water park. While some of the pool house structure still remained Tuesday, the roof was virtually gone and debris filled the area the facilities once occupied. The flames also burned a number of the trees in front of the building.

Further worsening the case for the water park is fire residue that fell into and contaminated the pool’s water, county officials said.

Shay Dunnigan, Pulaski County’s director of parks and recreation, said a complete assessment of the damage continues, including figuring out estimated costs. He said staff met with the insurance provider Tuesday afternoon and are now waiting to hear back from an adjuster.

In addition to providing bathrooms and changing areas, the water park building provided other services such as concession stands and housed the offices for the park and recreation department — which has since the fire temporarily relocated their staff to the nearby Bat and Ball Sports Complex at Randolph Park.

The county, Dunnigan said, has other concerns, such as how the recent incident will impact summer camp participants and water park employees.

“We’ve got to keep moving forward,” he said.

Dunnigan said they average about 140 campers a week through their summer camp program and one of the activities they take seriously is swimming. Staff is looking for alternative spots for swimming, with one considered area being Claytor Lake State Park.

Dunnigan said they also hope to keep their water park staff employed. He said they employ 35 lifeguards and another 10 front desk workers and are looking at possibly transferring them to camp counselor and park attendant work.

The water park, along with the greater Randolph Park, is a key recreational destination for many in the region, including families who don’t live in Pulaski County, Dunnigan said.

Other park goers echoed Dunnigan’s comments.

Alexander Taylor, a Pulaski County resident, said there are really no parks quite like Randolph Park in the region other than maybe in Roanoke.

“It’s pretty important,” he said. “We don’t really have a lot of stuff like this, all together.”

W. Sifford, who declined to give out his full name, said he had taken his children to the water park a few times before.

Sifford said he would come to the park when he lived in Carroll County and that he is certain families from other areas such as Wytheville came over to swim, as well.

Sifford said he understands accidents happen.

“You know, if nobody’s at fault, nobody can really be upset. Accidents happen,” he said.

Sifford said it would be disappointing if someone deliberately caused the fire.

“That’s kind of upsetting to the whole community because the whole community used it. Not just here, but also Carroll and other places since Carroll doesn’t have a pool,” he said. “It’s kind of like an area wide thing. It’s not just a Pulaski thing.”

The pool’s closing will affect a number of people he knows from Volvo and other families around the county, Jones said.

“A lot of our friends, with the lack of daycare around the area, this was a place they were going to be able to take their children for summer camp,” he said.

Jones echoed the others’ comments on the importance of the park to the community.

“I remember growing up. All the way up until I was out of high school, 18, 19 years old. This was one of the things you looked forward to on the weekends. Coming out here to the pool and seeing all your friends,” he said. “It’s going to have a large impact on the community, for sure.”

Taylor spoke about similar experiences.

“I used to go to summer camp here when I was a kid. I went here for years. We’d go down here and swim every day,” he said. “I made a lot of memories down there. I made some really good friends down there that I still have today. It’s just heartbreaking to see.”

As far as the prospect of the water park in the near future, it’s too early to tell, Dunnigan said

The parks and recreation director said in a press release that plans to rebuild will begin immediately, with the goal of public pool access in 2024. But he said the work will take time.

“We’re going to put these pieces back together, the best way we know how,” he said.