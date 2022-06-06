Pulaski County native honored for service

On May 23, Pulaski County Public Schools honored United States Marine Corps Cpl. Lewis Kenneth Bausell, a Pulaski County native, by officially naming the entrance to Pulaski County Middle School “Medal of Honor Way,” in recognition of the ultimate sacrifice by Cpl. Bausell for the cause of liberty and the idea of freedom that will forever define the United States of America.

“Knowing that the memory of my Uncle Lewis will live on each time someone sees the sign and monument … shining like a beacon and a North Star … is very special to our family, and we thank all who were involved in making it a reality,” said Jim Bausell, Cpl. Bausell’s nephew.

Cpl. Bausell was born in Pulaski on April 17, 1924. He enlisted in the Marine Corps at the age of 17 following the bombing of Pearl Harbor, and served with the 5th Marine Regiment of the 1st Marine Division during the Guadalcanal Campaign, Battle of Cape Gloucester and the Battle of Peleliu.

On Sept. 15, 1944, during the Battle of Peleliu, Cpl. Bausell heroically threw himself on a grenade to save the lives of his fellow Marines. He died from his wounds Sept. 18, 1944, and was buried at sea.

Cpl. Bausell was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor by President Franklin Roosevelt on June 11, 1945. He is the only Medal of Honor recipient from Pulaski County.

Other honors bestowed upon Cpl. Bausell were the Purple Heart, Presidential Unit Citation, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, four Bronze Stars and the World War II Victory Medal.

On Nov. 19, 1945, the United States Navy christened the U.S.S. Bausell in his honor. That ship served the Navy during the Korean and Vietnam wars.

The May 23 ceremony, which was moved inside to the school auditorium due to heavy rains in the area, was a special event that included many members of the community, along with the Bausell family. Local veterans organizations, dignitaries and a representative from the U.S.S. Bausell Reunion Committee were also on hand. The event featured music from the Pulaski County High School band and ended with refreshments from the PCHS Culinary Arts Department. Pulaski Mayor Shannon Collins read the official proclamation from the town and presented a framed copy of it to the Bausell family.

“Cpl. Bausell is a true hometown hero,” said Laura Walters, chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, in opening remarks. “Let us recognize Medal of Honor Way as a reminder to us all to be the best that we can be and to continue to work together to achieve success on future projects that serve our community.”

- Submitted by David Gravely