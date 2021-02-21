Pulaski County outlines equity plan for students

PULASKI — The Pulaski County school system has created an equity plan to address the inequalities certain groups of students face.
The plan — discussed at multiple school board meetings since November — is the result of data outlining the discipline numbers of certain groups of students as well as the increase in racism some students have been subjected to in the past few years, according to Superintendent Kevin Siers.
Since taking over as superintendent in 2016, Siers said the county’s disciplinary data shows minorities — particularly Black students — and students with special needs are suspended at a much higher rate than their classmates.
“Our data showed you were two to four times more likely to receive a disciplinary referral or get suspended if you were an African American student, and the data for special education students was even higher,” Siers said.
He said he read an article shortly before starting his tenure that referenced the district having one of the worst discipline disparities in the state. Rectifying the situation was something he’s been trying to accomplish since taking the job, he said.
These numbers are not exclusive to Pulaski County, as the Montgomery County school system has addressed similar problems on various occasions in the past, as well as other school divisions in the state.
Before the pandemic hit, Siers said students from the school’s advisory team told the administration minority and white students have increasingly been subjected to or overheard racist comments and bullying from fellow students in the past few years.
“We heard stories from the students and 100 percent of them had either witnessed or experienced race-based bullying,” Siers said.
With that in mind, the school system created a team of community stakeholders that includes parents, teachers, administrators, school board members and students to see what could be done to improve the inequalities.
After looking into the history of racism in the county and similar mission statements from various school districts, the group came up with an equity plan that was adopted by the school board in early February.
Five of the six initiatives laid out in the plan were approved by the board, with the sixth one needing to be reworded before it was passed.
The first goal includes an audit at each school that will include surveys about experiences in Pulaski County, assessing the current processes for administering honors and awards, and a committee evaluation of current educational resources.
Following the audits that will be completed in May, the system will launch an equity awareness campaign for its faculty and staff, according to the plan approved by the board.
The awareness campaign will include a sharing of equity data, which will identify where the school division needs improvement. Following that, a professional development plan would be developed.
The school is also aiming to increase the diversity of its teaching faculty to better reflect the student population.
“I think our school system should look as much like our community as possible,” board Chairman Tim Hurst said at the Feb. 9 meeting. “We want every student to feel welcome, involved and to be as successful as possible.
The school system will build an inventory of instructional resources and materials that reflects the diversity of the Pulaski County community, according to the plan.
Siers said some residents were upset with the plan but he believes those concerns are misguided.
One man spoke about transgender students using the bathrooms they identify with as a potential concern, but that matter is not mentioned in the plan, and has already been ruled upon in a federal court case that a Virginia school board’s transgender bathroom ban was unconstitutional.
Others said it may create preferential treatment of certain students or lower standards for them, but Siers said that is not the case.
“If you are arguing against equity, you are basically saying ‘there are groups of students I do not want to see succeed.’ We feel that is inappropriate and something we don’t want to have associated with Pulaski County schools,” Siers said.
He continued, “We are trying to help every student. We are not saying we favor one group of students over another. We say when we see we are not meeting the needs of a group of students we adjust what we are doing to meet their needs.”
Siers said the sixth goal — developing programs, support systems and school cultures that are steeped in equity practices and value the diversity of our community — will be reworded in its specific language before the board adopts it.
The detailed plan can be found here, or on the school’s website.