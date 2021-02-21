Pulaski County outlines equity plan for students

Before the pandemic hit, Siers said students from the school’s advisory team told the administration minority and white students have increasingly been subjected to or overheard racist comments and bullying from fellow students in the past few years.

“We heard stories from the students and 100 percent of them had either witnessed or experienced race-based bullying,” Siers said.

With that in mind, the school system created a team of community stakeholders that includes parents, teachers, administrators, school board members and students to see what could be done to improve the inequalities.

After looking into the history of racism in the county and similar mission statements from various school districts, the group came up with an equity plan that was adopted by the school board in early February.

Five of the six initiatives laid out in the plan were approved by the board, with the sixth one needing to be reworded before it was passed.

The first goal includes an audit at each school that will include surveys about experiences in Pulaski County, assessing the current processes for administering honors and awards, and a committee evaluation of current educational resources.