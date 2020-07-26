Pulaski County, Radford prepare to reopen schools in the midst of a pandemic

The Pulaski County and Radford school systems plan on starting the year with a hybrid plan, but the county has committed to a more aggressive timeline to get students back in the classroom at a near full-time basis.
The two systems hashed out their respective plans with their school boards last week, both of which approved presentations by the superintendents of each district.
Here is more on their plans:
Radford Superintendent Rob Graham and Pulaski Superintendent Kevin Siers said a mixture of community input and shared governance groups consisting of various school employees helped formulate each system’s plan.
Pulaski County officials presented a plan that includes a hybrid model for the first month for elementary and high school students when school starts Sept. 8, culminating in 100% in-person instruction four days a week by the end of September if the state remains in phase three of its reopening plan.
“Masks have to be worn for this model to work. … I know it’s a hot-button political issue. … We are educators and will follow the science. … But this is nonnegotiable,” Siers told the school board last week.
County middle school students will participate in virtual learning until Sept. 18, because the new middle school building project is behind two weeks due to three workers testing positive for COVID-19 in mid-June, Siers said.
Middle school students will begin following the same timeline as the rest of the school system beginning Sept. 21.
The county has approximately 4,100 students.
Pulaski is able to move its curriculum to an online model if needed, according to its reopening plan. Students have access to laptops to take home, but like many rural areas in Virginia, internet access is an issue in some parts of the county.
The school system plans to send a “needs assessment” home to each student to identify what might be done to help those without internet access.
Additionally, the parking lots of every school have internet access that students can use whenever they need to if or when the schools are closed.
Pulaski County and Radford will also be modifying its bus procedures to accommodate social distancing by having one student to a bus seat and having children wearing face coverings while riding. Pulaski is asking parents to pick up children whenever possible.
Food will be administered at both schools in a grab-and-go style, and students from Radford will have meals to take home for the days they are not in school.
Radford’s plan is a hybrid system that will see half of its 1,600 students come in two days a week, with virtual learning the other days.
Wednesdays will be reserved for cleaning the facilities and possible online or in-person tutoring for students who may need extra help, according to school officials. The first day of school will be Aug. 13.
“Ideally, we would have everyone in school five days a week, but that’s just not possible right now,” Graham said in an interview before last Tuesday’s meeting. “I don’t know when we will be back full time, but obviously that is the best case scenario.
Graham said the school system is ready to go to an all -virtual program if needed. Radford’s students have access to laptops, and slightly over 94% of students and employees said they have access to internet at home or another location, according to a survey given to stakeholders earlier this summer.
Radford School Board Chair Lee Slusher — who served as a teacher in Pulaski County and Radford before retiring — said this has been the most trying year she has faced as an educator.
“We’ve had to make some very hard decisions over the last few months,” she said. “These babies — and yes, I call all my students my babies — have already gone through so much since March. ... Their safety is the most important thing to us in the world. We want everyone to be in the classroom every day and learning, but this is what we feel is best right now.”
Both school systems said they have been working closely with the New River Health Department throughout the process and will continue to do so once the year starts.
