Pulaski County, Radford prepare to reopen schools in the midst of a pandemic

Radford’s plan is a hybrid system that will see half of its 1,600 students come in two days a week, with virtual learning the other days.

Wednesdays will be reserved for cleaning the facilities and possible online or in-person tutoring for students who may need extra help, according to school officials. The first day of school will be Aug. 13.

“Ideally, we would have everyone in school five days a week, but that’s just not possible right now,” Graham said in an interview before last Tuesday’s meeting. “I don’t know when we will be back full time, but obviously that is the best case scenario.

Graham said the school system is ready to go to an all -virtual program if needed. Radford’s students have access to laptops, and slightly over 94% of students and employees said they have access to internet at home or another location, according to a survey given to stakeholders earlier this summer.

Radford School Board Chair Lee Slusher — who served as a teacher in Pulaski County and Radford before retiring — said this has been the most trying year she has faced as an educator.