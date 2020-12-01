 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pulaski County school employees test positive for COVID-19
0 comments
top story

Pulaski County school employees test positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

Five Pulaski County school employees recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Kevin Siers.

Four were employees at Pulaski Elementary School and one at the high school, he wrote in an email Tuesday morning.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The county has seen an uptick in cases over the last two weeks with a high of 57 new cases on Nov. 24. The recent surge in cases caused the school system to move to an all-virtual model from Nov. 23, according to a letter to parents on the school system's website.

While the county has 711 total cases, 42 hospitalizations and 13 deaths from the virus, according to state data, with neighboring Montgomery County upward of 4,000 cases with 63 hospitalizations and 15 deaths.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, did not immediately respond to questions about those numbers, or if the school system should return to a hybrid model of learning on Dec. 7 as is currently planned, according to the school's website.

Siers has yet to provide additional comment on the matter.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Increasing COVID cases place stress on hospital staff
Local News

Increasing COVID cases place stress on hospital staff

On Nov. 1, the seven-day moving average in Virginia for hospital patients with the virus was just above 1,000. By mid-month it has climbed to 1,250, and within 10 days it stood at 1,516. That was Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve, the day when all across the state and country people ignored public health warnings and traveled to spend the holiday with families.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Drumstick Dash goes virtual for 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert