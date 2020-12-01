Pulaski County school employees test positive for COVID-19

Five Pulaski County school employees recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Kevin Siers.

Four were employees at Pulaski Elementary School and one at the high school, he wrote in an email Tuesday morning.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county has seen an uptick in cases over the last two weeks with a high of 57 new cases on Nov. 24. The recent surge in cases caused the school system to move to an all-virtual model from Nov. 23, according to a letter to parents on the school system's website.

While the county has 711 total cases, 42 hospitalizations and 13 deaths from the virus, according to state data, with neighboring Montgomery County upward of 4,000 cases with 63 hospitalizations and 15 deaths.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, did not immediately respond to questions about those numbers, or if the school system should return to a hybrid model of learning on Dec. 7 as is currently planned, according to the school's website.

Siers has yet to provide additional comment on the matter.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.