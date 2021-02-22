Pulaski County to open small business development center

Pulaski County has launched an initiative to help local business owners as well as burgeoning entrepreneurs—coinciding with the county’s acquisition of the NRV Business Center, a mixed-use business incubator in Fairlawn.

Pulaski recently acquired the facility from the New River Valley Development Corporation and will now run the Small Business Solution Services in the building. The facility was gifted to the county, but it will be responsible for the remaining debt – less than $2 million – on the building, according to County Administrator Jonathan Sweet.

The center will soon be officially renamed the Pulaski County Innovation Center, and the county will be hiring a small business solutions manager to oversee the operation, a county news release states.

The new position will be responsible for managing the overall operations of the center and working directly with its tenants on both their business and office needs, according to the release.

Sweet said the manager will also be out in the community to help businesses not located at the center.

The county’s economic development authority will fund the new position and pay down the remaining debt on the building using rental income revenues generated from the newly acquired center, according to the release.