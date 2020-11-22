Pulaski County using multiple avenues to fill broadband holes

“There are a lot of attractive things about living here. We have access to major highways, industry from all over the world are investing in our community, we have the outdoors, and in a few years we should have broadband access over the entire county,” he said. “This will do a lot for the development of Pulaski.”

Sweet said there are many places around Claytor Lake that will now have access to high-speed internet, making it a much more attractive area to develop.

“I’ve had a lot of realtors tell me that having broadband doesn’t close the deal on a home, but it does end a lot of deals,” he said.

The three-county pilot project is projected to serve approximately 15,000 new unserved broadband customers. The project involves installing a 96-strand fiber optic cable on Appalachian Power’s utility poles. This pilot project will require approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission, which Sweet is confident will be approved in early 2021 and the project could be completed within a few years.

State and federal grant funds may be necessary to further assist the localities and private internet service providers with the last-mile infrastructure buildout, according to the release.