Pulaski interim manager to leave post Dec. 31

Darlene Burcham will step down as Pulaski’s interim town manager at the end of the year, according to the decades-long municipal administrator.
She replaced former Town Manager Shawn Utt after he left for a similar position in Smyth County at the beginning of July.
Burcham, 75, is also dropping her contract with the Berkley Group – a headhunting firm localities use to temporarily fill administrative roles – in an effort to save the town money, she said. She proposed the idea to council, and they unanimously accepted her offer, she said.
Burcham said she will be considered a part-time town employee until the end of the year, the same amount of hours she was working previously, but the town will pay her $62.50 an hour as opposed to the $100 per hour it was paying Berkley for her services.
“While the agreement with Berkley Group did not limit the term of the contract, it was originally anticipated to be 3-4 months, and I had been working longer than anticipated and aware of the town’s financial situation, I was trying to help out as I could,” she wrote in an email.
The town has seen budget shortfalls in recent years, and COVID-19 has left many localities with less revenue than was projected before the pandemic.
Burcham said in her first month she revised the budget by $144,632 “as some expenditures were underestimated and revenues previously projected were not forthcoming.”
“The budget was already pretty tight before that action and had not anticipated at the time of its adoption hiring a new manager or the Berkley contract,” she wrote.
Mayor Shannon Collins echoed Burcham’s sentiments about the budget and praised her work for the town.
“I don’t think she has been treated fairly by some people,” he said, referring to some of the online criticism Burcham has received about her salary and the handling of a local resident who has been living rent-free on town property for decades. “She’s done a lot with the budget and getting things in order. We are a lot better off than when she got here.”
Burcham found out that retired town employee Gary Martin has lived in his home on town property for almost 40 years after taking a tour of the rarely-used MacGill Park in early September.
He claims former town officials gave their blessing for the arrangement via a handshake deal, but she said she could find no paper trail of the deal and proceeded to start the eviction process. Since then, Martin received an outpouring of community support online and some turned their frustrations to Burcham.
“She received a lot of undue criticism for that situation,” Collins said. “He has been living there rent-free for 40 years. I’m sure a lot of town employees would like that deal.”
The council is in the process of finding an amicable solution to the situation, according to Collins.
Collins also noted that while the county helped the town give its first responders hazard pay, it was Burcham who was able to find money in the budget to make sure every town employee received a Christmas bonus, something he said rarely, if ever, happens.
Burcham wrote that the Martin situation had no bearing on her decision to leave at the end of the year, and it is her understanding that a permanent town manager would be named shortly after the new year, something Collins also confirmed but said he could not go into further detail about at this time.
Burcham has worked all throughout the commonwealth during her career in public service. She was Roanoke’s city manager for a decade, before working another 10 years as the town manager of Clifton Forge, while also holding positions in Norfolk’s city government.
While Burcham will be leaving Pulaski at the end of the year, it’s likely not her last stop.
“As long as my health is good and I feel like I can make a difference I will continue working,” she wrote. “I love what I do!”
