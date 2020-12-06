Pulaski interim manager to leave post Dec. 31

Darlene Burcham will step down as Pulaski’s interim town manager at the end of the year, according to the decades-long municipal administrator.

She replaced former Town Manager Shawn Utt after he left for a similar position in Smyth County at the beginning of July.

Burcham, 75, is also dropping her contract with the Berkley Group – a headhunting firm localities use to temporarily fill administrative roles – in an effort to save the town money, she said. She proposed the idea to council, and they unanimously accepted her offer, she said.

Burcham said she will be considered a part-time town employee until the end of the year, the same amount of hours she was working previously, but the town will pay her $62.50 an hour as opposed to the $100 per hour it was paying Berkley for her services.

“While the agreement with Berkley Group did not limit the term of the contract, it was originally anticipated to be 3-4 months, and I had been working longer than anticipated and aware of the town’s financial situation, I was trying to help out as I could,” she wrote in an email.

The town has seen budget shortfalls in recent years, and COVID-19 has left many localities with less revenue than was projected before the pandemic.