top story

Pulaski lawnmower rider killed in collision with vehicle

A man died and a woman was severely injured Tuesday night when the lawnmower they were riding upon collided with a vehicle in Pulaski, town police reported Wednesday.

Police did not identify any of the people involved in the incident.

According to a news release, at about 8:16 p.m., the lawnmower was traveling on Northwood Drive, disregarded a stop sign at the U.S. 11 Lee Highway) intersection and struck the side of a vehicle.

The man on the lawnmower died, and the woman was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she remains in critical condition, police said.

The two people in the vehicle that were struck were not injured, police said. No charges have been filed.

