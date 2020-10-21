Pulaski man could potentially keep home now on town land with private easement

"That would make the option to sell you the piece of land that your home sits on a lot easier," Collins said to Martin after the meeting, also noting that the decision to sell the patch of land must be voted on by the council, and Martin would have to pay for the road in addition to the property. "Regardless, you'll not be forced to leave when the 30 days is up. That's not going to happen."

Collins said without the pathway, it would make it much harder to let Martin buy the property as it would pass through the rest of the 10 plus acres estimated to be worth $200,000. The mayor said the property is an asset to the town and could have multiple uses depending on who buys it.

Nash said that there are a few places that would allow for an easement from the property he manages into where Martin lives, but it is not entirely up to him. While Nash has managed the property for the last 12 years - since taking over for his father - the complex is owned by a company in California, which would ultimately have to make the decision on whether to allow the access road or not.

"There's definitely room for that, but we don't want to disturb the property too much," he said Wednesday afternoon. "One of the two spots is much better suited for it than the other."

