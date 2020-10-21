Pulaski man could potentially keep home now on town land with private easement

PULASKI — Gary Martin's precarious living situation may have a pathway to a happy ending for the lifelong town resident, according to the town's mayor.
Martin - who has lived on a patch of the town's MacGill Park for the better part of 40 years - was sent a letter late last month by interim Town Manager Darlene Burcham that he needed to vacate the premises in 30 days after discovering he lived on the property but could find no documentation that he had anything in writing.
He worked for the town from 1975 until the end of 2015, and said he had a "handshake deal" with various town employees that he could live on the land - beginning in 1981 - in exchange for overseeing the property, but the only documentation he's provided states that he either had to buy a piece of the parcel or vacate within 60 days after his retirement. Neither of those things happened.
Following Tuesday's town council meeting, Mayor Shannon Collins told Martin and his family that the letter sent by Burcham was to start a paper trail as opposed to giving them 30 days to move his mobile home out of the park.
Collins also told the family he had spoken to the property manager of MacGill Village, Greg Nash, about constructing Martin an easement through the duplex facility that would allow him to get to his house without driving through public property.
"That would make the option to sell you the piece of land that your home sits on a lot easier," Collins said to Martin after the meeting, also noting that the decision to sell the patch of land must be voted on by the council, and Martin would have to pay for the road in addition to the property. "Regardless, you'll not be forced to leave when the 30 days is up. That's not going to happen."
Collins said without the pathway, it would make it much harder to let Martin buy the property as it would pass through the rest of the 10 plus acres estimated to be worth $200,000. The mayor said the property is an asset to the town and could have multiple uses depending on who buys it.
Nash said that there are a few places that would allow for an easement from the property he manages into where Martin lives, but it is not entirely up to him. While Nash has managed the property for the last 12 years - since taking over for his father - the complex is owned by a company in California, which would ultimately have to make the decision on whether to allow the access road or not.
"There's definitely room for that, but we don't want to disturb the property too much," he said Wednesday afternoon. "One of the two spots is much better suited for it than the other."
Nash said he has reached out to the California office, but has yet to hear back.
Collins also encouraged Martin and his family - who showed up Tuesday to support the man that still works for the Pulaski Yankees and has his own team-issued bobblehead - to come up with alternative plans and a timeline for moving out in case the land is ultimately not sold to him.
"I want a fair and amicable ending for everyone, but you have to remember this is ultimately town property, and he's been living there rent free for 40 years," Collins told Martin's family outside of council chambers.
The issue did not come up at Tuesday's work session, but council members said they were prepared to let the family speak at the meeting, but Martin and his family didn't get the opportunity as they thought the 6:30 p.m. meeting actually started at 7 p.m.
Still, Collins took the better part of an hour after the meeting had adjourned to hear the family's concerns.
Martin's ex-wife, Bobbie Williams, explained to Collins that it was the town that had dropped the ball over the years.
"He [Gary] had multiple conversations with the town to buy the land but they never came back to him with a price," she said. "He worked a lot more for the town than he ever got paid. It should just be given to him in all honesty."
Martin said he was often up at all hours of the night confronting trespassers and stopping people from vandalizing the now seldom-used park, in addition to taking care of many of the town's other parks and ballfields.
"I never got paid overtime or anything like that. They kept me on the same salary for years without a raise, and I never complained because I loved working," he said. "I just want the land I've lived on for years, and I'm willing to pay for it."
However, despite the help of his family and the community support, including a change.org petition with approximately 1,900 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon, he still feels like it is a matter of time before he is forced to move the home.
"I haven't slept more than three hours in a night since this whole thing started," Martin said. "I feel like I just keep getting the runaround, and it's going to just keep being one thing after the other until they force me to move."
