Pulaski man found dead after standoff, police say

A Pulaski man shot and killed himself Monday after a day-long standoff with police, according to the Pulaski Police Department.

Officers came to a home near 10th Street Northwest and Randolph Avenue in the town about 9:11 a.m. for a domestic incident call, according to a news release.

The suspect ran into the house when approached by police and barricaded himself inside, according to the release.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Pierce L. Flinchum, 67, of Pulaski, on charges of assault and battery and of possession of a firearm as a felon, according to the release.

Police contacted Flinchum by telephone multiple times throughout the day to attempt a peaceful surrender and the negotiations were unsuccessful, according to the release.

A Virginia State Police tactical team entered the home at about 10:30 p.m. and discovered the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the release.

