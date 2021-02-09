Pulaski man living on town land doesn't object to eviction, relocating home

A Pulaski man living on town land for more than 40 years will be relocating his modular home.
Gary Martin – who lives on a patch of the town’s Macgill Park – did not contest the eviction proceeding the town began in January after a months-long saga that left the former town employee unsure of whether he'd be able to keep his home on a small portion of the nearly 10-acre park the town has recently expressed an interest in selling.
He told The Roanoke Times in December that he planned to buy a patch of land from businessman and developer David Hagan near Calfee Park, a minor league baseball stadium where Martin currently works.
Martin wasn't immediately available Tuesday, but his daughter, Amanda Martin, confirmed her father had just recently purchased the plot from Hagan. She also said they are in the process of working with a moving company, as the house will have to be taken apart and moved in pieces.
The issue began in September when Town Manager Darlene Burcham found out Martin was living on the Macgill land, but could find no documentation of any arrangement he'd made with the town. Martin maintains he had a "handshake agreement" with former town officials to live there as long as he was working for the town, and upon his retirement, he'd be able to buy the small parcel of land where his home sits.
Martin also provided town council with a written agreement he said he had with the town from 2007, which granted him the right to live on the premises until 60 days after the end of his full time employment. He retired from full-time employment in 2016.
Martin previously stated that he tried to purchase the property multiple times over the years, but town officials did not take any action to make that happen.
Shortly after her discovery, Burcham sent a letter to Martin that he needed to vacate the premises in 30 days, but town officials said at the time it was just a way to start a paper trail, and they'd work with Martin to find an amicable solution for all parties involved.
In October, town officials told Martin that he needed to map out what portion of the park he wanted to purchase, get an appraisal and get an easement to reach his home from a rental development on nearby private property.
Martin submitted the property he wanted to purchase from the town, which they approved accepted, but he never got the land appraised, and he previously told The Roanoke Times he and his family couldn't get in contact with of the manager of the nearby townhome complex, MacGill Village, so the easement was not obtained either.
The town filed an unlawful detainer with the Pulaski County General District Court on Jan. 6, and at a Feb. 3 hearing, Martin agreed to vacate town property, according to a news release from the town.
The release states that the case has been continued until March 17 at which time "the Court will be able to review the steps taken by Mr. Martin to ensure a timely resolution to the matter. It is expected Mr. Martin will own the new property and be able to share a preliminary, if not final, date scheduled for the transport of his manufactured home by that time."