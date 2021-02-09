Pulaski man living on town land doesn't object to eviction, relocating home

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Martin previously stated that he tried to purchase the property multiple times over the years, but town officials did not take any action to make that happen.

Shortly after her discovery, Burcham sent a letter to Martin that he needed to vacate the premises in 30 days, but town officials said at the time it was just a way to start a paper trail, and they'd work with Martin to find an amicable solution for all parties involved.

In October, town officials told Martin that he needed to map out what portion of the park he wanted to purchase, get an appraisal and get an easement to reach his home from a rental development on nearby private property.

Martin submitted the property he wanted to purchase from the town, which they approved accepted, but he never got the land appraised, and he previously told The Roanoke Times he and his family couldn't get in contact with of the manager of the nearby townhome complex, MacGill Village, so the easement was not obtained either.

The town filed an unlawful detainer with the Pulaski County General District Court on Jan. 6, and at a Feb. 3 hearing, Martin agreed to vacate town property, according to a news release from the town.