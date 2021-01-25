Pulaski man's fatal stabbing of friend brings 20 years in prison

PULASKI — Stabbing a friend to death in a fight over a girlfriend's affections will send Brent Ethan Harrell to prison for 20 years, a judge ruled Monday.
Harrell, who is 21 now, was 19 when he and Chandler Spencer Dowell, also 19, met in an early-morning brawl brought on by a Facebook post and a storm of trash-talking text messages. In September, Harrell was convicted of second-degree murder.
At Monday's sentencing hearing in Pulaski County Circuit Court, tearful witnesses recalled the energy and enthusiasm of both young men. Some mentioned Dowell and Harrell's friendship. But most focused on loss — of Dowell's life and companionship in their own lives, and of Harrell's freedom for decades to come.
Pam Dowell, the mother of the slain teen, turned in the witness chair to look at Harrell and said, "You not only took his life, you took mine too."
Audience members broke into loud sobs, as did Harrell, as Pam Dowell continued, "I don't hate you. I pray for you and I have forgiven you."
She added that she hoped that she would never see Harrell again. If Harrell eventually marries and has children, Pam Dowell said, "I hope I'm already home with my son."
Crying, Harrell apologized to Dowell's family twice during the hearing. "Not a day goes by I don't think about Chandler," he said.
Judge Lee Harrell, no relation to the defendant, imposed a total sentence of 40 years, the maximum term for second-degree murder, and suspended half of it. The judge ordered that Harrell be supervised by the probation office for 20 years after his release, and that the suspended sentence remain in effect, able to be re-imposed if Harrell violates probation rules or commits another offense, for 40 years.
Before pronouncing the sentence, the judge said he recognized the pain of Dowell's family and the legal system's inability to restore the teen to them. He quoted part of W.H. Auden's "Funeral Blues:" "The stars are not wanted now. Put out every one."
Because the defendant is the son of Valerie Harrell, the secretary of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office's investigations unit, the county's regular judge and prosecutor recused themselves. This led to Judge Harrell, who usually sits in Giles County, hearing the case, and Radford Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak being appointed as a special prosecutor.
At the September bench trial, witnesses described Harrell and Dowell's earlier friendship and final quarrel, brought on by Emily Rosen's decision to break up with Harrell and later, to date Dowell. The dispute came to a head after Dowell posted something on Facebook about fake friends and Harrell used a friend's phone to reply. That led to an hourslong exchange of insults sent by text messages, with Harrell saying he wanted to fight Rosen, then threatening Dowell.
In the early morning hours of Feb. 23, 2019, Dowell and Rosen drove from where the Fairlawn home they shared with Rosen's mother to the base of Cloyd's Mountain, where Harrell lived with his grandparents. With a cold rain falling, Harrell came out to meet them. Dowell took off his shirt and stepped out of Rosen's car. They fought in a yard lit by headlights.
Dowell knocked Harrell down and stood over him, punching. Harrell took out a folding knife, opened it and stabbed Dowell in the carotid artery. Death followed quickly.
Dowell had brought a 9mm pistol but according to Rosen, he left it in a door pocket of her car when he went to fight Harrell. Police later found it there. Rehak said at the trial that the gun was dry when it was found, then backtracked slightly when defense attorney Jimmy Turk of Radford pointed out that an evidence picture showed water droplets on it. Rehak said at the trial that the few droplets were there because it was still raining as police photographed the scene.
On Monday, some witnesses returned to arguments about the gun, saying Harrell thought himself in danger and acted to defend himself.
"The tables could have easily been turned and it could have been my son who was killed," Valerie Harrell said.
Her sister Jessica Woods, Harrell's aunt, said that Harrell had a mixed racial background and that everyone else involved in the case, from Dowell to investigators, attorneys and the judge himself, was white. If that had not been the situation, she asked, would someone have looked more closely into Harrell's assertion that he felt threatened by Dowell?
Turk, his voice shaking, said Harrell was not a bad person. Turk blamed the killing on "so many bad things that just spiraled out of control" and asked for a sentence at the low end of guidelines that suggested a prison term between 12 and 21 years.
Rehak singled out one of the messages that Harrell sent to Dowell on the night of the fight.
As presented at Harrell's trial, it said, "I guess Imma [sic] going to have to kill you LOL. I think it’s funny you’re flexing your daddy’s gun. Does he know you have it? On my grandma’s grave, I’m going to bust you in your s--- next time I see you and go to jail smiling.”
On Monday, Rehak asked Harrell if he still planned to go to jail smiling.
No, Harrell replied.