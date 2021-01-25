Pulaski man's fatal stabbing of friend brings 20 years in prison

In the early morning hours of Feb. 23, 2019, Dowell and Rosen drove from where the Fairlawn home they shared with Rosen's mother to the base of Cloyd's Mountain, where Harrell lived with his grandparents. With a cold rain falling, Harrell came out to meet them. Dowell took off his shirt and stepped out of Rosen's car. They fought in a yard lit by headlights.

Dowell knocked Harrell down and stood over him, punching. Harrell took out a folding knife, opened it and stabbed Dowell in the carotid artery. Death followed quickly.

Dowell had brought a 9mm pistol but according to Rosen, he left it in a door pocket of her car when he went to fight Harrell. Police later found it there. Rehak said at the trial that the gun was dry when it was found, then backtracked slightly when defense attorney Jimmy Turk of Radford pointed out that an evidence picture showed water droplets on it. Rehak said at the trial that the few droplets were there because it was still raining as police photographed the scene.

On Monday, some witnesses returned to arguments about the gun, saying Harrell thought himself in danger and acted to defend himself.

"The tables could have easily been turned and it could have been my son who was killed," Valerie Harrell said.