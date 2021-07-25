Pulaski mayor’s 'office' features food, flowers - and Dolly

PULASKI — At Poor Boys Produce and Plants in downtown Pulaski, shoppers at the Dolly Parton-themed shop find an astonishing array of offerings: pickled quail eggs, local brisket, petunias in a gazillion colors, fresh-made macarons, and the opportunity for face-to-face meetings with Pulaski’s mayor.
Yes, the mayor – Poor Boys is his unofficial office. Shannon Collins took office in July 2020 and took possession of the shop in August. When you’re the mayor, you’re mayor 24/7, even if it’s budgeted as a part-time job, Collins says. He knows people need to be heard, so he makes himself available whenever they want to talk to him. If he’s toting bags of beans or watering flowers, that’s okay.
“This is my ‘real office’” March through December when the shop is open,” Collins said of the one-room store at 303 5th Street. “People know I’m here.”
The macarons, French meringue-based confections, are the trademark contribution of Collins’ longtime partner, Blake Le. The crunchy, cream-filled, slightly nutty delicacies are probably one of the most difficult cookies to master. Le, a graphic design graduate of Radford University, was taking a break from his family’s nail salon during the pandemic and taught himself to make his favorite pastry.
Now Le rises at 4 a.m. to bake macarons in flavors such as crème brulee, bananas foster, chocolate brownie, salted caramel, and blueberry cheesecake, to name just a few. The macarons are so popular he’s developed a sideline creating macaron-style cakes shaped as numbers or letters that can be ordered for special occasions. Individual macarons go fast; sometimes macaron-craving folks are already waiting when Poor Boys’ doors open at 9 a.m.
“Some have to have their macarons every day. They call them ‘Pulaski crack,’” Collins said. “Macarons are our most popular item.”
Collins and Blake head off to Hillsville’s regional farmer’s market or Cana’s “produce alley” at least every other day to buy farm-fresh produce. For more exotic fruits or vegetables, such as plantains, taro, early plums, and jackfruit, they travel to Greensboro market. Le, who was born in Vietnam, makes recommendations for unusual things, like Thai eggplant, and the two try hard to fill requests from all their customers.
“I was surprised to find good Balkan cheese and Lebanese bologna here,” said Jeff Mann, a Virginia Tech professor who has taught abroad.
Collins and Le love plants and good food; they also share a love for Dolly Parton that borders on obsession, they say. Pictures of the iconic country singer hang on every wall the rustic, Dolly-themed shop. Before taking over Poor Boys, the pair made pilgrimages to Dollywood theme park every other month. Le has an image of Parton tattooed on his forearm.
Poor Boys’ sound system plays only Dolly Parton albums, cycling through close to 60 of them. There’s a signed Dolly album cover, a gold Dolly record, and a guitar signed by Dolly that Le “pulled strings” to get for Collins’ birthday. It soon will be joined by another signed guitar and a signed microphone. Shoppers pass under a “Dolly Parton Boulevard” sign over the entrance and are greeted by a nearly life-size cutout of Dolly standing at the penny candy bins.
A Dolly doll and a plaque prompting all to consider “What would Dolly do?” are mounted above the counter.
Wearing a tight red shirt, Parton’s likeness also grins down from the side of a wastebasket displayed above the salsas. It arrived as a gift from a customer whose family was pestering him to get rid of it. “At least I can visit her here,” the former owner told Collins.
“We’d like to make the store a mini Dolly museum by the end of the year,” Le said Le. “We love her because she gives back so much.”
“And she does it so quietly; when she gave a $1 million to fight coronavirus, she didn’t make a big deal about it,” Collins said. “I’d love for her to come in here. That won’t happen, but it would be so great if it did.”
If Dolly did come through their doors, she would certainly find something that appealed. First of all, she’d have to pass a sea of flowers, nurtured by former flower shop owner, Doug Steger and his son Luke. Inside, the offerings include country specialties such as scrapple, scuppernong cider, butter beans, and country ham as well as a dozen choices of nostalgic penny candy, several ginger beers, local honey and fresh peaches, corn, and watermelons. Fig jam and pear butter tantalize from the back shelves. The shop offers so many kinds of barbecue sauce folks can put their necks of joint looking, and the assortment of pickled items runs from mushrooms to dilly beans to sweet garlic.
If Dolly were like most folks in town, she’d put in a request for a macaron. It wouldn’t matter if she pronounced it like “macaroni” with the “I” or if she Frenchified it up by saying “mah-kah-rohn.” Or even if she mistakenly called it a macaroon. They’d know what she meant, and the crunchy, nutty sweetness would be the same.