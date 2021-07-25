Pulaski mayor’s 'office' features food, flowers - and Dolly

A Dolly doll and a plaque prompting all to consider “What would Dolly do?” are mounted above the counter.

Wearing a tight red shirt, Parton’s likeness also grins down from the side of a wastebasket displayed above the salsas. It arrived as a gift from a customer whose family was pestering him to get rid of it. “At least I can visit her here,” the former owner told Collins.

“We’d like to make the store a mini Dolly museum by the end of the year,” Le said Le. “We love her because she gives back so much.”

“And she does it so quietly; when she gave a $1 million to fight coronavirus, she didn’t make a big deal about it,” Collins said. “I’d love for her to come in here. That won’t happen, but it would be so great if it did.”