Pulaski modernizes historic district guidelines

He said that owners can still choose to use the building material permitted in the original guidelines as well. It would likely just cost more and in some cases, be harder to find some of those materials.

Collins said he was happy the changes were made and hopes it leads to further revitalization of the downtown area, adding that bringing more restaurants and other shops to the district is one of his main goals.

The town has made a concerted effort to maintain the integrity of the area.

The town, along with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, hosted a conference in 2019 for those interested in understanding the process of restoring such buildings and the impact it can have on the community.

A mixture of grants and private partnerships have helped with some of the projects that have been completed or are being worked on in the town, including the Jackson Park Inn, the Calfee School, the old Pulaski Theater, the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, and working with the Crooked Road, according to a previous Roanoke Times article.

Collins said another big takeaway with the new guidelines is that they are easier to understand, which should help streamline projects for building owners and the town alike.

For more information on the new guidelines, visit www.pulaskitown.org.

