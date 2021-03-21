Pulaski modernizes historic district guidelines

The town of Pulaski has updated its historical district design guidelines for the first time since its charter.
Town council approved the measure at its meeting last week following a multi-year process to update the guidelines by the town’s Architectural Review Board after being awarded a grant to do so by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources and the National Park Service in 2019.
The town has taken pride in its historical district and worked to preserve the area that stretches from Commerce to Third street and Madison to Randolph avenues, according to Mayor Shannon Collins.
“This is an area that has more of a historical district than other localities in Southwest Virginia and much of the state,” he said.
The town was placed on the Virginia Landmarks Register in 1985 and to the National Register of Historic Places in 1986, according to town documents.
Brady Deal, the town’s planner and economic developer, said the main changes to the guidelines allow for the use of materials to improve the outer facades of buildings within the district that were not available when the guidelines were first written in 1987.
He said the changes in materials available could make it cheaper for building owners to revamp the outside of their properties while also staying within the new guidelines.
He said that owners can still choose to use the building material permitted in the original guidelines as well. It would likely just cost more and in some cases, be harder to find some of those materials.
Collins said he was happy the changes were made and hopes it leads to further revitalization of the downtown area, adding that bringing more restaurants and other shops to the district is one of his main goals.
The town has made a concerted effort to maintain the integrity of the area.
The town, along with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, hosted a conference in 2019 for those interested in understanding the process of restoring such buildings and the impact it can have on the community.
A mixture of grants and private partnerships have helped with some of the projects that have been completed or are being worked on in the town, including the Jackson Park Inn, the Calfee School, the old Pulaski Theater, the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, and working with the Crooked Road, according to a previous Roanoke Times article.
Collins said another big takeaway with the new guidelines is that they are easier to understand, which should help streamline projects for building owners and the town alike.
For more information on the new guidelines, visit www.pulaskitown.org.