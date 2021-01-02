Pulaski police seek missing man, 29

Pulaski officials are trying to locate a man who has now been missing for four days.

Eric Jackson Hall, 29, last had contact with his relatives on Dec. 29, according to a post on the Pulaski Police Department's web site.

"Hall has health issues and his family is concerned for his safety," the notice said.

Hall, who also answers to the nickname "Gamma," was last seen wearing jeans, a T-shirt, and a denim jacket with a fur collar. He stands 5 foot 8 inches, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators said Hall's last known whereabouts were not immediately available Saturday night.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Pulaski police at 994-8689.

