Pulaski uses CARES funds for public Wi-Fi

Pulaski recently used a portion of its CARES Act funding to setup free Wi-Fi in the downtown area as a way to help attract more traffic to businesses, according to a town news release.

It can be accessed along the stretch of West Main Street from the intersection with Jefferson Avenue to the intersection with Washington Avenue, as well as Third Street between the Jefferson Avenue and Washington Avenue intersections and in Jackson Park across from the municipal building.

The network, installed and operated by All Points Broadband, will be a permanent fixture downtown, according to town spokesman Jordan Whitt. The network is available to those in the area for one hour, and explicit content will be filtered and inaccessible through the network. Additionally, due to the limitations of the network, video streaming will not be possible.

The Wi-Fi can be used in stores in the defined area, but connection tends to be stronger when outdoors due to the placement of equipment, according to Whitt.

The release also noted that the free Wi-Fi will also give those who do not have regular access to the internet the chance to surf the web, which is something that's not always a given outside of the town limits and in rural parts of Pulaski County.