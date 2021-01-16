Pulaski uses CARES funds for public Wi-Fi

Pulaski recently used a portion of its CARES Act funding to setup free Wi-Fi in the downtown area as a way to help attract more traffic to businesses, according to a town news release.
It can be accessed along the stretch of West Main Street from the intersection with Jefferson Avenue to the intersection with Washington Avenue, as well as Third Street between the Jefferson Avenue and Washington Avenue intersections and in Jackson Park across from the municipal building.
The network, installed and operated by All Points Broadband, will be a permanent fixture downtown, according to town spokesman Jordan Whitt. The network is available to those in the area for one hour, and explicit content will be filtered and inaccessible through the network. Additionally, due to the limitations of the network, video streaming will not be possible.
The Wi-Fi can be used in stores in the defined area, but connection tends to be stronger when outdoors due to the placement of equipment, according to Whitt.
The release also noted that the free Wi-Fi will also give those who do not have regular access to the internet the chance to surf the web, which is something that's not always a given outside of the town limits and in rural parts of Pulaski County.
The town also recently installed a new drive-thru window at the finance center located on the first floor of the municipal building using CARES funds, which will allow residents to receive certain services without contacting anyone inside the building.
The initial goal is to mitigate contact when applicable to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
"At this time, only payment services will be provided at the drive-through window. Due to potentially long wait times for others, customers seeking other services such as applying for a new utility connection or applying for a business license are asked to consult with the Finance Department from within the Municipal Building," the new release states.
However, customers can request the paperwork required for these services at the window, but are asked to fill it out somewhere else.
To make use of the drive-thru window, customers will need to operate the touch-activated speaker system located next to it. A Finance Department employee will then assist them with their utility payment, according to the release.
Whitt wrote that the $50,000 for the Wi-Fi network and the $24,000 for the window were CARES funds the county received and allocated to the town.