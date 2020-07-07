A head-on collision Monday in Giles County left a Pulaski woman dead and a Christiansburg man hospitalized, Virginia State Police announced Tuesday.
Taylor D. Quesenberry, 27, died at the scene of the wreck on Virginia 100, less than a mile north of its intersection with Animal Sanctuary Road, a news release said.
Lawrence E. Bowman, 77, was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what state police termed serious injuries.
According to state police, Bowman's 2017 Dodge Caravan was heading north when it crossed the center line of Virginia 100 and ran head-on into Quesenberry's 2019 Toyota Corolla.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, state police said.
