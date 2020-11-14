Push for change at Virginia Military Institute had been building for months

Just two days after he resigned as superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute, Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III found himself face-to-face with hundreds of cadets who wanted to say a proper goodbye.
The young men and women who lined the multistory walkways of the barracks broke into cheers and applause as Peay entered, dressed in a suit and escorted by two cadets in their gray-blue and white uniforms.
Under the dark October night, the 80-year-old retired four-star general gave short remarks before cadets presented him with VMI flags signed by each class. He finished the night by leading the cadets in an Old Yell.
“Thanks so much for inviting me to barracks this evening and having a chance to say farewell, particularly in the environment and events surrounding our family tonight,” Peay said, adding that serving at VMI was the “honor of a lifetime.”
A week before Peay’s resignation, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered an independent, third-party investigation into the school’s culture following a story in The Washington Post that described a hostile environment for Black cadets.
Peay’s decision to resign as the top leader at the nation’s oldest state-run military college took Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration by surprise, according to the governor’s chief of staff, although Peay said in his resignation letter that Northam and several legislators expressed they had lost confidence in his ability to steer VMI forward as it reckons with its longstanding ties to the Confederacy and allegations of systemic racism.
Though VMI’s leadership began to implement changes over the summer, it was apparently too little too late. The subtext of Northam’s letter directing the investigation was clear: Make changes or else.
A week later, Peay resigned, marking the beginning of deeper changes steered by the Northam administration and Democratic leadership in the General Assembly.
Governor’s interest
A 1981 graduate of VMI, Northam has maintained an interest in VMI throughout his time in office. When he became governor in 2018, he made a point to improve the diversity of the college’s governing board of visitors. He appointed two of the board’s three Black members: Mike Hamlar, owner and president of Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home in Roanoke, and Lester Johnson Jr., owner of Mama J’s Kitchen in Richmond.
Hamlar said in an interview Friday that every board member brings a diverse perspective. For his part, he said he understands the athletic recruitment process; he was recruited to play football but ultimately didn’t attend.
Northam’s focus on diversity at the college is also the result of his new mission to create a more equitable commonwealth following last year’s blackface scandal.
He was accused of appearing in a medical school yearbook photo depicting a person in blackface and another person in a Ku Klux Klan costume. While it’s still unknown who appeared in this photo — he took responsibility before later recanting — Northam admitted to wearing blackface on another occasion, and his VMI yearbook lists his nickname as “Coonman,” for which he doesn’t have an explanation.
Attention on VMI intensified this summer when Black alumni began sharing their stories experiencing racism at VMI after George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis, which prompted a national reckoning over race in the country.
Alumni spoke of their dislike for the tradition of charging across the New Market Battlefield to honor cadets who died fighting for the Confederacy and saluting the statue of Confederate Lt. Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, the latter of which ended several years ago. They also spoke of white cadets wearing blackface and using racist slurs.
Jackson, who owned six enslaved people, taught at the school before he left to lead Confederate troops in the Civil War. Multiple buildings are named for Jackson and other alumni and faculty who fought for the Confederacy.
The Roanoke Times published a story June 13 recounting the experiences of Black alumni, and their request that the college take down the Jackson statue.
VMI’s Vision 2039 strategic plan touched on diversity inclusion, and Northam spoke with Peay before the plan came out and offered his critique.
“While the Vision 2039 plan has many promising aspects to it, our administration was concerned by the pace of progress and the general lack of acknowledgment of the scope of the issues on campus, despite reports of numerous instances of racism and discrimination,” said Alena Yarmosky, Northam’s spokeswoman. “While it is true that the VMI plan failed to acknowledge the full impact of confederate statues and symbolism on campus culture, this is just one aspect of deeper conversation that must take place.”
The school on July 29 then announced a series of changes to some of the school’s longstanding traditions, like ending the New Market battlefield ceremony and replacing it with an event to honor all VMI alumni who died in military conflicts. The plan did not include removing Confederate statues or renaming buildings.
“I don’t think when the plan came out it fully reflected all of the governor’s suggestions,” said Clark Mercer, Northam’s chief of staff.
Others who were upset with what they read in The Roanoke Times and with VMI’s plan were Sens. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, the chairwoman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, the chairwoman of the budget-writing subcommittee on higher education who has been involved in state policy regarding Confederate monuments. They asked Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, who graduated from VMI in 1968 and is one of the college’s most prominent advocates, to arrange a meeting with Peay in September.
Howell expressed her frustration to Peay and even raised that the state sets VMI’s appropriation, and that amount could change if the college doesn’t make changes. She walked away feeling the meeting wasn’t particularly productive.
“He seemed pretty dug in,” Howell said of Peay.
The board of visitors met later that month, and there were no discussions about the problems the college faced, much to the frustration of Northam and Democratic leadership in the legislature.
Then a month later, on Oct. 17, The Washington Post published its own story about former students enduring racism at the college. The story attracted even greater attention across the state and nation.
Two days later, Northam and 10 other co-signatories, including Howell, Locke, and other Democratic leadership, signed a letter expressing their concerns over the “clear and appalling culture of ongoing structural racism” at the college. Northam ordered an independent investigation.
The next day, John “Bill” Boland, the president of the board of visitors, said “systemic racism does not exist here.”
‘New leadership was needed’
The two camps began developing their game plans.
VMI enlisted Richard Cullen and John Adams, two well-known attorneys at McGuireWoods, to provide strategic consultation and public relations advice on how to navigate the turmoil. Adams, a former U.S. attorney like Cullen, attended VMI.
Meanwhile, Northam and Democratic leaders met Oct. 23 to discuss the nature of the internal investigation. The meeting lasted about an hour and a half.
“It became clear that in order for change to really happen, new leadership was needed,” Mercer said, recounting the meeting.
Mercer sensed that unless leadership changed soon at VMI, legislators would start making it a public issue. He didn’t want the military institute and legislature publicly warring with one another. So he called Cullen.
“I explained, look, here is where the General Assembly leadership is right now, they’re very unhappy and committed to going public quickly with their thoughts on the direction VMI needs to take with their leadership, and I don’t think that serves anyone well,” Mercer said.
Mercer said it was known that Peay had been considering retiring for some time. He didn’t expect Peay to leave abruptly but rather to announce plans to leave in the near future.
Norment, who has been assisting VMI in its handling of this issue, said Peay had no choice but to resign immediately.
“The governor of Virginia is the commander in chief of all of Virginia’s armed forces,” Norment said. “When a letter comes from the governor that’s saying, ‘I have lost confidence in you,’ the general must resign because the governor is his commander in chief, and he did so.”
Norment said it was hypocritical of the governor to pressure Peay to resign when Northam didn’t step down during his blackface scandal despite national calls to do so and instead waited for the results of an independent investigation. He also said he was disappointed that Northam didn’t directly contact Peay himself to deliver the news that he wanted him to leave his position.
“That doesn’t demonstrate leadership,” Norment said.
The legislature authorized this month spending $1 million to conduct the investigation at VMI. A timeline hasn’t been announced, but the Northam administration anticipates the investigation will produce recommendations throughout the process.
“I think all of us in the VMI family are looking forward to that independent investigation,” said Norment, who said he hopes the findings are released to the public.
Howell said she appreciates that it appears the college is interested in making progress. She said it was too soon to say whether state funding would be used as leverage to get the college to adopt any recommendations.
Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, who represents the Senate district that includes VMI, said he has not been involved in discussions with Northam about VMI, but he was concerned about the legislature using funds to compel a college to adopt policies legislators prefer.
“The legislature shouldn’t be in the business of micromanaging any of our institutions of higher learning,” Deeds said.
In the weeks since Peay’s departure, there has been an outpouring of support for him from alumni. Alumni have purchased advertisements in newspapers to share his biography and express gratitude for his service at VMI.
“VMI, like the rest of the nation, is an ever-evolving environment as we have strived toward a more perfect VMI,” VMI alumni groups wrote in an ad appearing in Virginia newspapers this month. “There was great adaptation and progress under Gen. Peay’s leadership and there will continue to be in the future.”
Northam has not made any changes to the board of visitors, even though he has the authority to remove members. His administration hasn’t provided a clear explanation on why he focused on Peay rather than the board.
“The governor made it clear that there is an expectation that the board embrace this opportunity, that recommendations will be made and should be implemented,” Mercer said. “We’re tracking that closely.”
Two board members have since resigned, but offered no explanation for why: Thomas “Teddy” Gottwald, the chairman of a petroleum additives holding company who graduated from VMI in 1983, and Grover Outland III, a senior vice president and general counsel of a consulting and government contracting firm.
Their resignations came right before the board’s unanimous vote to move the Jackson statue, a reversal of its previous position to leave it standing.
The board also created a permanent diversity officer position, diversity office and diversity and inclusion committee. It also created a diversity initiative, adopted a hiring plan with a focus on gender and established a building and naming committee.
“While these changes we have adopted today are appropriate and good, I don’t think we have touched on our mission in an adverse way, and I don’t think we have negatively impacted our method of education,” Boland said at the time.
Hamlar said Friday that the board had been having conversations about VMI’s future “for a long time, even before all the reports, all these new articles.”
He called the situation with the Jackson statue “unique” given Jackson’s ties to VMI.
“At that time, it was a different era, it was a different time,” Hamlar said. “Unfortunately, slavery was there. You just have a lot of things that just wasn’t what we would consider today the right thing to do. So we’ve been trying to push to do what’s right for the institute, what’s right for the alumni group and then make sure that we stay with the mission of the institution.”
The board also established a superintendent search committee, which will work with a search firm to hire a permanent superintendent by summer 2021.
On Friday, the board appointed retired Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins as interim superintendent. Wins, 57, a 34-year Army veteran, is also the first Black leader to be named to the post.
Hamlar expressed excitement about VMI’s future.
“We think it’s an opportunity to move forward and continue the mission of VMI,” he said. “I think that’s one of the most important things is, you know, we want to educate young men and prepare them for life after the institute.”
Whether Wins could be a contender for superintendent remains unclear.
“For right now, I’m going to focus on the task at hand,” Wins said Friday. “That’s just how I’ve been throughout my career. I don’t like to get too far out ahead of myself. I want to focus on doing the best job in the set of conditions with the current task that I’ve been given.”
In the meantime, he plans to get right to work:
“I’m interested in doing my own assessment of what’s going on at the institute and figuring out what our blind spots are or may be and then charting a path and moving forward.”
