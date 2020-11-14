Push for change at Virginia Military Institute had been building for months

Mercer sensed that unless leadership changed soon at VMI, legislators would start making it a public issue. He didn’t want the military institute and legislature publicly warring with one another. So he called Cullen.

“I explained, look, here is where the General Assembly leadership is right now, they’re very unhappy and committed to going public quickly with their thoughts on the direction VMI needs to take with their leadership, and I don’t think that serves anyone well,” Mercer said.

Mercer said it was known that Peay had been considering retiring for some time. He didn’t expect Peay to leave abruptly but rather to announce plans to leave in the near future.

Norment, who has been assisting VMI in its handling of this issue, said Peay had no choice but to resign immediately.

“The governor of Virginia is the commander in chief of all of Virginia’s armed forces,” Norment said. “When a letter comes from the governor that’s saying, ‘I have lost confidence in you,’ the general must resign because the governor is his commander in chief, and he did so.”