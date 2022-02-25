Putin attack on Ukraine predictable, shows limits of international law, Radford University panel says

The brazen and brutal attack on Ukraine is the product of years of methodical work by Putin to dismantle Russia’s free press and build a sense of nationalism that has bolstered his power, said a panel of experts organized by Radford University.

The invasion of a sovereign nation is a violation of international law, panelists said, but also highlights the limitations of those checks in a world where economic considerations, escalation fears and political realities — such as Russia’s veto power on the U.N. Security Council — are all part of the complex equation.

“This is kind of the difficult balance that we’re seeing all these countries have to weigh,” said Allyson Yankle, a professor of law and politics with the university.

“They are putting into context the limits of international law.”

Radford University’s town hall, quickly organized for Friday afternoon, offered a chance to discuss the crisis with professors specializing in political science, international affairs and military history.

The launch of Russia’s invasion this week has been brewing, not just in these past weeks, but over years during which Putin signaled clearly his ambitions, said Don Martin, a criminal justice instructor who’s served as legal counsel for the CIA and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

“He simply cannot abide a democratic, free Ukraine right there on his doorstep that his citizens could see right there and model and wonder why can’t they have those freedoms. He has said again and again that he wants to restore the Soviet Union,” said Martin, adding he faults the free world for not doing more to ensure Ukraine was equipped to deter an attack.

“To me, sadly, this is all predictable,” he said of the current landscape.

The panelists were hesitant to attempt to forecast the future but could offer little hope of international intervention thwarting Russia’s designs on Ukraine at this point.

Diplomacy has failed. Deploying international troops to Ukraine isn’t palatable or strategically sound. Economic sanctions — the latest tactic being tried by the U.S. — have been attempted in the past with limited success.

Tay Keong Tan, director of international studies and leadership studies, said he hoped the invasion would spur world leaders to form a stronger alliance against Russia moving forward to head off any future incursions.

“I think the west will have to find a way to better organize itself to contain Russia and hold the line at Ukraine,” he said, “before things really get out of hand.”

Other panelists suggested that forming a “trip wire” of troops in bordering NATO nations might be an effective deterrent against expanding hostilities — although they added it would be a sad reversion to a Cold War-era posture.

Putin has laid the foundation for this invasion over years, speakers said. That includes rewriting historical narratives among the Russian people to support his vision of a new empire.

It’s also seen in his systematic overhaul of the nation’s media to bring virtually all news under government control.

“We really enjoy and take for granted the freedom of the press,” said Jennifer Walton, director of the school of communication. “We don’t realize just how unique that freedom is.”

“From what I can tell the Russians are completely in the dark,” she said of the nation’s access to independent news.

Martin said he felt Putin, in the current conflict, was also banking on the international community being adverse to taking action that would worsen human suffering — a reticence he said that Putin doesn’t share.

“He is not as reluctant, whether it's his own people or others,” Martin said. “… At the end of the day, we may care more about Russians than he does.”

