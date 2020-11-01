Putting a pipeline through a forest: a foregone conclusion?

When public agencies and boards made crucial decisions about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, the outcome was often influenced by a pro-industry panel called the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

That, at least, has been the mantra of opponents to the natural gas pipeline being built through the New River and Roanoke valleys.

But shortly after the U.S. Forest Service allowed Mountain Valley to pass through the Jefferson National Forest in 2017, one of the agency’s regional planning directors who was involved in the process reached the same conclusion.

The Forest Service “was not in the driver’s seat” when it came to making a final decision, Peter Gaulke wrote in an email to colleagues. FERC was.

“It is fair to say there were pains of adjustment as we tried to merge our USFS way of business with the FERC way of business,” Gaulke wrote in a Nov. 28, 2017, review of the process.

“This was not easy and still has a level of discomfort for the Forest and the Regional Office,” the email stated.