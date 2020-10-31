Puzzled?: How to print out crosswords and other puzzles from The Roanoke Times e-edition

In recent weeks, The Roanoke Times' e-edition has received an updated look, and we've been fielding questions from subscribers about the new way to print games and puzzles from the electronic version of the newspaper.
Good news: we've got you covered! Here's a quick, step-by-step guide on how to do just that:
- Head over to www.roanoke.com/eedition and click on the e-edition of your choosing.
- Click the pages button on the bottom, left hand corner to toggle over to these puzzles section of the e-edition.
- When you're on the page, make sure you're viewing the e-edition in live article view. To check this setting, bring your web cursor over to the view dropdown on the top of the e-edition.
- Click on the section you'd like to print on the left hand side. A black highlighted window will pop up prompting you to print the game or puzzle of your liking.
If you require further assistance, please contact digital editors Brandon Ross (brandon.ross@roanoke.com) or Stephanie Sheehan (stephanie.sheehan@roanoke.com).
