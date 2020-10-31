 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Puzzled?: How to print out crosswords and other puzzles from The Roanoke Times e-edition
0 comments
top story

Puzzled?: How to print out crosswords and other puzzles from The Roanoke Times e-edition

{{featured_button_text}}
sudoku screen shot 103120

In recent weeks, The Roanoke Times' e-edition has received an updated look, and we've been fielding questions from subscribers about the new way to print games and puzzles from the electronic version of the newspaper.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Good news: we've got you covered! Here's a quick, step-by-step guide on how to do just that:

  • Head over to www.roanoke.com/eedition and click on the e-edition of your choosing.
  • Click the pages button on the bottom, left hand corner to toggle over to these puzzles section of the e-edition.
  • When you're on the page, make sure you're viewing the e-edition in live article view. To check this setting, bring your web cursor over to the view dropdown on the top of the e-edition.
  • Click on the section you'd like to print on the left hand side. A black highlighted window will pop up prompting you to print the game or puzzle of your liking.

If you require further assistance, please contact digital editors Brandon Ross (brandon.ross@roanoke.com) or Stephanie Sheehan (stephanie.sheehan@roanoke.com).

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert