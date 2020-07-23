Questions about safety, virtual education addressed during Roanoke schools' virtual town hall

Questions about health and safety and virtual learning dominated Thursday's online town hall about Roanoke City Public Schools' plan to reopen schools Aug. 31.

"The purpose of this town hall tonight, it’s not to sell you on anything," Superintendent Verletta White said. "This is just to provide you with the information that you need so that you can make the best choices for your families and for your loved ones."

Chief of Security Chris Perkins said students may be sent to another school in some cases where 6 feet of physical distancing can't be maintained. He said there are many variables to consider, and the district is working with building architects to look at capacity and traffic flow within those schools.

Perkins said the decision also will involve looking at nearby schools' capacity and transportation availability in conjunction with administrators.

"We’re not going to put our students in a position where we’re overcrowded, not during this pandemic," he said.

The district's tentative plan involves sending students to the classroom four full days per week, Mondays through Thursdays. A fully virtual option also will be available.