Questions, doubts linger over Montgomery County school year

CHRISTIANSBURG — When it came time for the routine Montgomery County School Board reports during a meeting last week, Sue Kass decided to read out loud a series of messages sent to her about the upcoming Sept. 8 reopening.
The correspondences included concerns about COVID-19’s potentially fatal consequences and whether new measures such as required spacing between students and increased sanitation practices will be effective in containing the spread of the virus in the schools.
School Board Chairwoman Gunin Kiran momentarily interrupted Kass as the latter read off a final message, an email from Montgomery County Education Association President Matthew Fentress. Kiran told Kass that each school board member had received the email.
“I don’t think the people who are watching received it, do you?” Kass said, prompting fellow board member Jamie Bond to question Kass.
“I don’t think it’s right that we read other people’s emails,” Bond told Kass.
The exchange drew a chuckle from board member Penny Franklin who pointed out that the correspondence in question was sent out as a public email.
After Kass questioned why she was being interrupted again, Kiran told her that the point of the board reports is to briefly share activities that members have recently participated in.
Kiran said she shares Kass’ concerns and that other board members have also heard from the community. Kiran, however, said she is unsure if board members should be using the time to read every recent email sent to them.
Kiran eventually agreed to let Kass continue, and Kass decided to end her report time.
“I will respect what you’re saying, and I will stop reading them because I think I made my point,” Kass said. “My point was that the most important thing I’ve done the last two months is deal with this … and there is nothing else that anybody here has done that is more important than worry about the lives of our students and our teachers.”
The recent exchange among school board members reflects the uneasiness among several in Montgomery County Public Schools toward the upcoming Sept. 8 reopening.
The reopening, which the school board passed last month, will let 50% of pre-K to 12th grade students attend class on four half-days a week. Families will be allowed to choose between in-person and remote schooling.
Still, some school board members are not assured about the safety of students and teachers under the current reopening plan. One issue that has worried school officials is the expectation that a notable increase in cases will occur around the time of the reopening due to the upcoming return of Virginia Tech and Radford University students.
The continued doubt over the reopening also comes as other school districts in the state and region are reworking previously approved plans due to pressure from concerned families and teachers.
Transparency in notification of positive COVID-19 cases
One issue that several Montgomery school board members are raising concerns about is how the district will notify its communities about positive cases in the schools.
MCPS has produced a draft sample of the letter that will be sent out whenever a positive case is reported. The letter will only go to the school with a case. Recipients will include the families of all the students in that school and any staff member who services that school — for example, bus drivers.
“It [the letter] does also identify some other pieces, such as the definition of an exposure, as was explained at the last board meeting,” said Jason Garretson, MCPS director of student services and safety. “Some families might expect to be contacted by the department of health as part of contact tracing. Probably not all families, so it wouldn’t be unusual to not get a phone call either.”
Garretson said families will still be provided with a hotline number to call if they have questions they might want answered by the health department.
One key issue school board members said they find with the letter is that it doesn’t provide details beyond the fact that there was a positive case at a school.
“So I won’t know if there’s a student in my classroom who has tested positive?” Kass said.
Garretson said she was correct.
“And no one will contact me because they’re going to make this assumption that all students in my class were wearing a mask the whole time. Therefore, they’ve never been an unmasked person,” Kass said in reference to how not all families will be contacted due to their children not meeting certain exposure conditions.
Garretson said the health department will determine exactly who will be contacted for additional testing. He said the letter includes the definition for exposure to help families understand what might lead to a phone call from the health department.
Contact tracing for COVID-19 is done for any individual who is within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“If the health department knows of a positive student, they’ll reach out to the school and will start talking about that student’s schedule,” Garretson said. “[The department] will start talking most likely to the teacher in the room to say ‘talk to us about how things have been going. Are people maintaining their 6-foot separation? Are students wearing their masks as they should be?’”
The health department will rely on those conversations to determine who needs to be recommended for additional testing, Garretson said.
Kass remained unconvinced.
“If I was a teacher and somebody in my classroom tested positive, and you told me I wasn’t going to know, I don’t know if I’d come to work,” she said.
Superintendent Mark Miear said the major challenge with increased disclosure is the potential violation of rights under HIPAA — the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
HIPAA is the federal law that protects a patient’s medical information.
Franklin said HIPAA is not being violated as long as the district doesn’t identify or name anyone.
Miear said it won’t be difficult for a class or teacher to figure out who tested positive if the exact classroom is specified.
“They’re going to know when that kid doesn’t show up,” he said.
Franklin said she knows there’s a dispute over whether the established contact tracing conditions can pinpoint all potential exposures.
“Children do not remember everyone who they’ve been around, or they’re not going to want to be truthful that they were inside those boundaries that they weren’t supposed to be in,” she said.
Miear said he’s looking to bring the board’s attorney to the next meeting to answer questions and provide recommendations on the notifications.
“I just want to make sure we’re protected as a school division from possible litigation,” he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.