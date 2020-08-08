Questions, doubts linger over Montgomery County school year

“So I won’t know if there’s a student in my classroom who has tested positive?” Kass said.

Garretson said she was correct.

“And no one will contact me because they’re going to make this assumption that all students in my class were wearing a mask the whole time. Therefore, they’ve never been an unmasked person,” Kass said in reference to how not all families will be contacted due to their children not meeting certain exposure conditions.

Garretson said the health department will determine exactly who will be contacted for additional testing. He said the letter includes the definition for exposure to help families understand what might lead to a phone call from the health department.

Contact tracing for COVID-19 is done for any individual who is within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“If the health department knows of a positive student, they’ll reach out to the school and will start talking about that student’s schedule,” Garretson said. “[The department] will start talking most likely to the teacher in the room to say ‘talk to us about how things have been going. Are people maintaining their 6-foot separation? Are students wearing their masks as they should be?’”