Quick round of snow Thursday PM; 1-3 inches west, north of Roanoke, probably closer to 1 in city

A low-pressure system tracking just south and east of our region, before transferring its energy to a coastal low, will bring a band of snow, beginning as rain and sleet in some areas, to our region on this Thursday evening, roughly between 6 and 11 p.m.

There is the usual variance in forecast model output and therefore some uncertainty about accumulations, but areas west and north of Roanoke have the best chance at 1-3 inches, or possibly more if heavier snow develops or lasts a little longer. Much of West Virginia and Kentucky are under winter storm warnings for more than 4 inches of snow, and some of that may bleed into Virginia's westernmost counties and the area west of Interstate 77. Because of the speed of the system, this is very unlikely to be a widespread 4+ inch snow across the New River and Roanoke valleys, though localized amounts that high are possible.

While it will not be falling from the 60s like it did Monday, we also will not have the strong dynamic cooling in play we had that morning. Temperatures will fall primarily from cold-air advection behind a cold front and from evaporational cooling as precipitations falls into cooler, drier air. Temperatures are likely to start in the 40s in the Roanoke area and lower elevations to the east and south, and therefore the precipitation will probably begin as rain in those areas, and may begin briefly as rain or sleet just about anywhere in our region.

Urban lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley will have a harder time getting cold enough for snow to reach the surface, or snow to stick once it does, so that may depress amounts in the city compared to higher elevations surrounding the valley and points farther north and west. Roanoke/Salem city dwellers are well-versed in this on borderline temperature precipitation events.

This could be overcome faster if a heavier band of precipitation moves across the region, as some models show, so be prepared for 3 inches in the city as a higher-end scenario and more widespread road difficulties even though something closer to 1 inch with scattered slush appears more likely in the lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley.

Most of the snow, besides some lingering flurries, should be over by midnight and will be followed by some of the coldest weather we've seen in three years, with 20s to near 30 highs on Friday and single-digits to lower teens lows on Saturday morning. This will be a short-lived Arctic punch as a storm system tracking to our west pulls milder air back on Sunday, with highs in the 40s and rain, before colder weather again for early to mid next week.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com.

