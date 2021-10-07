Quint Overton, Franklin County's hugely popular, longest-serving sheriff, dies at 83

“He was a true politician," said Billie Wayne Stockton, a member of the Rocky Mount Town Council who spent 26 years working for Overton, serving as his chief deputy. "And he was not just a politician on Election Day, but all the time."

Stockton said Overton had a concern for everyone — his employees, members of the public, even the people he dealt with on the wrong side of the law — that was genuine in a way that some politicians are not.

When there was a funeral, Overton assigned three or four deputies to guide the procession. Many times, he attended in plain clothes. When residents complained about trash, he would send jail inmates to clean it up.

Tim Tatum, vice chairman of the county board of supervisors, who worked as a deputy and school resource officer for Overton for two decades, recalled that not only did Overton attend the funerals and assign escorts — he’d also assign a deputy to watch the grieving family’s house while they were out.

In the days before voicemail, Overton's desk was littered with pink phone messages from people with problems. Some could be solved by the sheriff's office; others could not. Overton returned every call.