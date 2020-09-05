Race between Bob Good and Cameron Webb for open seat in 5th Congressional District drawing attention

But during an interview last week, when asked if he’ll spend time talking about social issues on the campaign trail, he responded by saying he's focusing on the economy and backing the police. He said he stands behind President Donald Trump and his policies. He supports expanding school choice.

“There are many things on the ballot that make it a clear choice between what the Democratic Party is offering America and what I’m offering,” Good said. “I think most Americans are going to choose Trump’s vision for America.”

Webb said there are some people who have Trump and Webb signs planted in their yards. He tells people how he worked in the White House during the Obama and Trump administrations.

“People are sick of the bitter partisanship, and they want someone who puts people over politics,” Webb said. “I’m willing to go everywhere in this district and hear all perspectives, give them a fair shake, and let them know what I think and feel, too.”