Race in health care, COVID-19 vaccinations discussed during NRV group's virtual summit

A 1997 study found that babies born to white, U.S. mothers and Black, African mothers had similar birth weights, while babies born to Black, U.S. mothers had lower birth weights, Guerra said, which "tells us that there's probably some broader aspects to culture that we need to consider when we're caring for patients and thinking about community health."

Class is also important to evaluate, Hardee said.

"Race disparities should not be analyzed without simultaneously considering the contributions of class disparities," he said. "I.e. where did you grow up? Did you have formal schooling? Did your parents have formal school? What makes that up? What were the resources that were available to not only your parents, but to you growing up?"

Health care professionals hold biases just like the general population, which can negatively affect patients, Hardee said.

"Providers with higher levels of bias are more likely to demonstrate unequal treatment recommendations to those that are underserved populations," he said.