Race to vaccinate faces hesitancy hurdle in Appalachia

That held true, too, when they were asked where they’d prefer to get the vaccine if they were to take it. Rockwell said participants were offered eight choices, including no preference. She thought people would like the convenience of drive-through clinics. Her colleagues thought the place wouldn’t matter.

“But we very clearly see the response of primary care provider office, especially in the people who say that they’re extremely unlikely to get the vaccine,” she said. “They want to hear from the doctor that they have a relationship with.”

Battling misinformation

Much of the vaccination campaign in Virginia so far has relied on large drive-through and walk-in clinics. As of Thursday, 4.4 million doses had been given to more than 2.9 million Virginians. To move that much vaccine that quickly, public health officials looked to partners, such as Carilion Clinic in the Roanoke region, Ballad Health in Shelton’s region, and the National Guard throughout the state.