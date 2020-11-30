Racial and economic equity key features of Roanoke 2040 comprehensive plan

Roanoke residents can view a draft of the city's comprehensive plan, which looks forward 20 years and lays an ambitious course for neighborhoods, housing, public health, the local economy, improving racial disparities and other topics.

City leaders sought public input as they put together a set of broad ideas to plan for a future that is environmentally and economically healthy and equitable for all citizens. In fact, economic equity has been a common theme for the current city council, which has dealt with economic uncertainty during a global pandemic, while acknowledging that Roanoke's history has been fraught with discrimination and policies that institutionalized segregation and made living conditions worse for minority residents.

The 2040 plan states that the city still deals with negative consequences of Roanoke's urban renewal programs of the 1950s and ’60s, when acres of predominantly African-American neighborhoods were razed to make way for large-scale redevelopment projects in northeast and northwest Roanoke.

The plan states that, [t]oday, consequences are manifested in identifiable neighborhood patterns that show worse health outcomes, less economic mobility, poorer education levels, and lower employment" for the city's mostly Black neighborhoods.