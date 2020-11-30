Racial and economic equity key features of Roanoke 2040 comprehensive plan

Roanoke residents can view a draft of the city's comprehensive plan, which looks forward 20 years and lays an ambitious course for neighborhoods, housing, public health, the local economy, improving racial disparities and other topics.
City leaders sought public input as they put together a set of broad ideas to plan for a future that is environmentally and economically healthy and equitable for all citizens. In fact, economic equity has been a common theme for the current city council, which has dealt with economic uncertainty during a global pandemic, while acknowledging that Roanoke's history has been fraught with discrimination and policies that institutionalized segregation and made living conditions worse for minority residents.
The 2040 plan states that the city still deals with negative consequences of Roanoke's urban renewal programs of the 1950s and ’60s, when acres of predominantly African-American neighborhoods were razed to make way for large-scale redevelopment projects in northeast and northwest Roanoke.
The plan states that, [t]oday, consequences are manifested in identifiable neighborhood patterns that show worse health outcomes, less economic mobility, poorer education levels, and lower employment" for the city's mostly Black neighborhoods.
The comprehensive plan's Interwoven Equity theme will focus primarily on racial concerns, although the document states that the plan is "to ensure equity in our policies as they relate to race, ethnicity, age, gender, gender identity, disability, sexual orientation, and any other characteristics upon which people are discriminated against, oppressed, or disadvantaged."
Other large-scale themes include improving community health, transportation and public safety. Sections of the plan consider living harmoniously with nature by improving green transportation options, providing more tree canopy coverage, increasing outdoors activities and reducing pollution through better stormwater management.
The plan also calls for diversifying industries, revitalizing under-performing commercial spaces and supporting local businesses.
The city's planning commission will discuss the 2040 comprehensive plan during its public hearing at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14. People who wish to speak during the commission's virtual live-streamed hearing must sign up by emailing planning@roanokeva.gov or calling 540-853-1330. The Roanoke City Council will hold a public hearing concerning the comprehensive plan Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.
Residents can read the entire 153-page document online at https://bit.ly/2HRSZBk.
