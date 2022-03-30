Racial discrimination claim struck from lawsuit against Roanoke police

A federal judge has dismissed a claim by a Black attorney who sued seven Roanoke police officers, alleging that racial discrimination was a factor in their search of her home.

Cathy Reynolds asserts that police ransacked her Melrose Avenue home on Sept. 29, 2019, because they were angry with her success in representing her stepson, who had been acquitted of a murder charge three days earlier.

In a written opinion Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon granted the city's request to dismiss the claim, ruling that Reynolds failed to make a case that she was treated differently because of the color of her skin.

However, Dillon allowed another allegation to stand – that in hunting through the house for a suspect who was not found that day, police conducted an "unreasonably destructive search." That claim will proceed to a trial set for December.

Roanoke police have said they obtained a warrant to search Reynolds' home after receiving information that a suspect, wanted in connection with a killing unrelated to the one her stepson was charged with, had been seen inside the house.

Members of a SWAT team parked an armored vehicle in the driveway and used an entry tool to smash open an unlocked door, even after Reynolds gave them permission to go inside, the lawsuit alleges.

Over the next few hours, they opened and searched drawers, detached appliances, flipped mattresses, ripped clothes out of closets, stripped cushions from furniture and dumped the contents of soda cans on the floor, Dillon wrote in her opinion, which presumed the facts in the lawsuit to be true at this stage in the proceedings.

The judge ruled that the allegations were sufficient to show a possible violation of the Fourth Amendment, which protects citizens from unreasonable police searches and seizures.

"There can be no question that even a small man cannot hide in a soda can," Dillon wrote. "It is obvious that a person consenting to the search of her home for a wanted adult clearly does not contemplate the extensive and intrusive search allegedly executed by the defendant officers."

The search happened three days after a jury acquitted Darreonta Reynolds of murder, finding that he acted in self-defense in shooting another man in a scuffle at a Roanoke convenience store.

Cathy Reynolds, who represented her stepson along with two white attorneys, based her racial discrimination complaint largely on the fact that police did not search the homes of her co-counsel.

But Dillon found that Reynolds had failed to show disparate treatment because she was not "similarly situated" with the other attorneys, who were not related to Darreonta Reynolds and did not have their homes named in a search warrant that was based on an informant's tip.

The 15-page opinion also disposed of Reynolds' claim that she was coerced into allowing police to search her home.

"Reynolds is a highly educated, intelligent attorney with expertise in criminal law," the ruling stated. "It is reasonable to conclude that Reynolds is intimately familiar with her rights under the Fourth Amendment, including giving consent and withdrawing it."

As is often the case with ongoing litigation, some of the legal issues will be narrowed, according to Reynolds' attorney.

"That process does not change the fundamental facts of this case – the Roanoke Police Department targeted Ms. Reynolds, tore the door off of her house, and needlessly searched her home for a man who had never been there," Josh Erlich wrote in an email.

Police later arrested a 17-year-old named in the search warrant at a different location. He has since been convicted of murder.

Roanoke police have declined to comment on the lawsuit, which names Sgt. Joel Camp, Det. John Haley and five unknown members of the police department.

All of the defendants were personally involved in the prosecution of Darreonta Reynolds, according to the lawsuit, which seeks damages to be determined at trial.

In asking Dillon to dismiss all counts of the lawsuit, the Roanoke city attorney's office argued that it contained “multiple baseless allegations.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.