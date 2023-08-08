An early morning fire destroyed a storage building at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant but injured no one, an arsenal spokeswoman said.

The fire occurred at about 4:30 a.m. in a structure surrounded by earthen barriers – a safety feature that is common in the plant, which manufactures propellant used by the U.S. military and in commercial ammunition.

“Working with propellant is an inherently dangerous business … we have numerous systems in place to ensure the safety of the workforce and the community,” said a statement issued Tuesday by Justine Barati, chief of public and congressional affairs for the U.S. Army’s Joint Munitions Command.

Barati said that no one was in the building when the fire began. The building burned and eventually collapsed, with the entire event contained within earthen barriers, she said.

“Safety systems of the building performed as designed to ensure personnel safety and isolate the event,” Barati said.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and there was no danger to the community or the environment, Barati added.

She did not say what caused the fire.

The arsenal is owned by the Army and operated by contractor BAE Systems.