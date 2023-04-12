Excessive amounts of nitroglycerin, copper and lead were released into the New River from the Radford Army Ammunition Plant over a yearlong period, state regulators say.

The plant has agreed to pay a $21,145 fine as part of an agreement with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

Although the releases of treated wastewater exceeded limits set by a DEQ permit, there was no environmental or public harm documented in a consent order recently posted to the agency’s website.

Water treatment plants at what is commonly called the Radford arsenal are authorized to discharge treated waste from the manufacturing area and runoff from building rooftops, a fly ash truck loading area and other portions of the sprawling munitions plant.

Monitoring by BAE Systems Inc., the civilian operator of the arsenal, showed a total of 26 excessive releases from Jan. 10, 2022, to Dec. 10, 2022, according to DEQ documents.

Only one of the releases was classified as having a serious potential for harm. Eleven were considered moderate, and the remaining 12 were ranked as marginal. Two were not considered.

The arsenal “was aware of the permit limits and legal requirements that were violated and had full control over the events constituting the violation,” DEQ found.

Plant officials are "taking proactive steps for corrective action and have used external lab resources to deliver a strong and unbiased analysis," Claire Powell, a spokeswoman for BEA, wrote in an email.

Extensive permitting and reporting requirements are in place “to ensure the health and safety of the surrounding communities and to protect the environment," Powell wrote.

But Alyssa Carpenter, chair of Citizens for Arsenal Accountability, said the state’s permitting system needs tougher enforcement.

“The DEQ cannot continue to assure us that these permits are protective,” Carpenter said. “A $21,000 fine means nothing to a multi-billionaire company, and trillion dollar military infrastructure, and it means nothing to the community that is exposed to these chemicals when facilities violate their permits.”

DEQ enforcement actions are not uncommon at the arsenal, due to its size — the main plant occupies more than 4,000 acres along the New River north of Radford — and the volatile ingredients that go into its manufacture of propellants and ammunition for the U.S. military.

In 2018, the arsenal was fined $64,287 for excessive air emissions from boilers used to generate steam and electricity for use at the plant.

And in 2021, DEQ cited the plant for failing to adequately monitor and keep records of emissions from smokestacks in the solvents area. A $20,000 fine was imposed in that case.

The arsenal also tops the list of facilities statewide that release the most toxins. In its most recent annual Toxics Release Inventory, DEQ reported last month that 10.3 million pounds of chemicals were released from the plant in 2021.

That was nearly five times the amount produced by the second-largest source, WestRock Corp. in Covington, which makes bleached paperboard used in packaging.

Nearly all of the arsenal's toxic releases were of nitrate compounds into the New River. Nitrates are the byproduct of a process that neutralizes acids used to make explosives. They can affect the blood's ability to carry oxygen, although that is a concern only if high concentrations are consumed.

Nitrate releases at the plant do not exceed DEQ limits, Powell said.

In general, her email stated, the arsenal “fully abides by all applicable federal and state laws when storing, processing, treating, discharging and reporting all hazardous chemicals and hazardous waste.”

Although the arsenal and DEQ are in agreement on the investigation results and fine, the agency will take public comments through May 9 before making a final decision.

Comments can be submitted by email to Timothy.Fletcher@deq.virginia.gov or by mail to DEQ’s Blue Ridge Office, 901 Russell Drive, Salem, Virginia, 24153.