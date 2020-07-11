Radford Arsenal fire caused by overheated material

The Radford Army Ammunition Plant announced the cause of a 2019 flash fire more than a year after it occurred.
Claire Powell, a spokeswoman for BAE Systems — the private company that operates the plant — said the cause of the June 6, 2019, fire that resulted in minor burns for one employee and three firefighters being treated for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion was caused by “overheated material that spontaneously ignited when it was exposed to air when the operator was pulling it out of the mixer.”
The fire broke out at the arsenal near the close of the ceremony changing the commander of the munitions plant to Lt. Col. Anthony Kazor.
Shortly after the ceremony ended, at 11:41 a.m., the fire occurred in a mix-house production building at the facility. The onsite safety, health and environment teams responded, and local fire departments from Radford, Christiansburg and Fairlawn assisted, according to a previous article by The Roanoke Times
Powell made the announcement during the arsenal’s quarterly meeting Thursday evening held at the Christiansburg Public Library. The meeting was broadcast via Facebook live due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The plant has implemented operational and procedural changes to best prevent this from happening again and further reduce risk to employees. Employee training has been tailored to recognize the specific risk variables that contributed to the incident. If these conditions reoccur, all operations are stopped, employees removed, and a response team is deployed,” she said. “Maintenance procedures were also modified to reduce risk of propellant heating and additional safety zones were implemented to increase employee protection.”
The 2019 incident came almost a year to the date of an explosion at the arsenal that killed one worker, Andrew Goad, and seriously injured two others.
The 2018 incident occurred after nitrocellulose material in the drying process combusted and caused a flash fire.
Powell said producing propellant is an inherently dangerous profession, but the health and safety of the company’s workers is a top priority for BAE. She said no fires have occurred in the production area since the aforementioned changes were implemented.
The arsenal is one of the nation’s only manufacturers of propellants and explosives for the U.S military.
Its next quarterly meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8.