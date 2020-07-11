Radford Arsenal fire caused by overheated material

“The plant has implemented operational and procedural changes to best prevent this from happening again and further reduce risk to employees. Employee training has been tailored to recognize the specific risk variables that contributed to the incident. If these conditions reoccur, all operations are stopped, employees removed, and a response team is deployed,” she said. “Maintenance procedures were also modified to reduce risk of propellant heating and additional safety zones were implemented to increase employee protection.”

The 2019 incident came almost a year to the date of an explosion at the arsenal that killed one worker, Andrew Goad, and seriously injured two others.

The 2018 incident occurred after nitrocellulose material in the drying process combusted and caused a flash fire.

Powell said producing propellant is an inherently dangerous profession, but the health and safety of the company’s workers is a top priority for BAE. She said no fires have occurred in the production area since the aforementioned changes were implemented.

The arsenal is one of the nation’s only manufacturers of propellants and explosives for the U.S military.

Its next quarterly meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8.