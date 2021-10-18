Radford Arsenal to hold community meeting

The Radford Army Ammunition Plant will have the next community meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Christiansburg Library, 125 Sheltman St.

The event also will be broadcast on Facebook Live from the Radford Army Ammunition Plant Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RadfordArmyAmmunitionPlant.

These meetings are open to the public, and are an opportunity to learn about RFAAP Modernization and Environmental Projects.

Arsenal officials say they are committed to answering questions and that extends beyond the Community Meeting. Questions can be sent and information can be obtained through several resources in addition to the Facebook page, according to a news release, including:

