Radford celebrates beginning of McHarg Elementary renovation

RADFORD — McHarg Elementary is finally getting the facelift it needs after a decade of discussions between various city officials.
City council and school board members, along with other community stakeholders, celebrated the school’s renovation with a groundbreaking ceremony that included a short concert by the city high school’s drumline.
Before the ceremony, Superintendent Rob Graham talked about the journey to Wednesday.
“I was the assistant superintendent in 2010 when we had a meeting in that building about what to do with McHarg,” he said, pointing to the school’s art room. “It wasn’t a discussion about if something needed to be done, but if we should renovate or build a whole new school.”
A number of politicians serving on the city’s two major governing bodies have come and gone since the talks started, but Councilwoman Jesse Foster served on the school board for much of them, before being elected to city council in 2018.
“It’s taken a long time to see this project come to fruition. It’s always been about the kids, but one of the biggest factors in getting this project going was the community support in raising taxes to pay for the school,” she said of the project that will cost the city approximately $16 million. “If we didn’t have that support, this probably wouldn’t be happening.”
The city approved a 6-cent real estate tax increase (from 76 cents to 82 cents per $100 of assessed value) in the spring of 2019, with four cents going toward funding capital projects. Each cent currently generates approximately $80,000 annually.
The school board and city council debated the amount to spend on the McHarg project for months, before coming to an agreement near the end of summer.
The school renovations will cost approximately $13.5 million, while moving the McHarg students to the neighboring Belle Heth school while construction is ongoing will cost roughly $2.5 million due to the temporary trailers needed to accommodate the increase in students, according to Mayor David Horton.
McHarg, Radford’s oldest school – built in the 50s – has an enrollment of around 400, and has been plagued with problems such as overcrowding, having to go as far as converting closets into classrooms.
Renovation designs include updating the entire building and also additions to the building and increasing its square footage, including adding a gym to the school. Currently the gym and cafeteria are in the same room, which causes scheduling conflicts, Graham has previously stated.
The plans also call for updating outdoor portions of the property for outdoor learning, recreational time and modifying the school’s entrances and exits.
While demolition is currently underway and a patch of woods near the school is being cleared, Graham said the projected timeline for the school being ready for the fall 2021 semester is about a month behind. He said he is hopeful good weather and other factors will have the system’s completion date back on track in time for the start of school next year.
