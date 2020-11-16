Radford council to continue discussion of after-school program's feasibility

RADFORD — City officials say they will look into the need for an additional after-school program that a local group of citizens is proposing be held at the recreation center.
The city declined the RADical Change Commission’s – a self-described grassroots group of citizens looking to improve the Radford community – written request to vote on funding the after-school program it presented at last month’s council meeting and to the parks and rec commission in early 2020.
Presenters at the October meeting said the rec center is a place many kids not involved in other after-school activities often flock to as a hangout spot, oftentimes with little to no supervision. The group proposed that the city implement RADical’s vision of an all-encompassing program for students, regardless of income, that gives those who don’t have other after-school options the opportunity to have a structured environment as opposed to being essentially unsupervised, according to the group’s leader Janiele Hamden.
The facility can see 70 or more kids on a typical weekday, although that has not been the case since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. last spring, Hamden said previously.
Council members said the welfare of the city’s children are at the forefront of their minds. However, they said they want to explore the needs of the city’s children and the feasibility of a city-funded program before committing to the program that organizers say would feature a program consisting of recreational time, tutoring sessions, counseling, snacks and possibly a meal, and also having community partners come in and give talks or lessons about their jobs or roles in the community.
Councilwoman Jessie Foster did most of the talking at Monday’s meeting regarding what the city should do going forward before committing over $100,000 to the program as has been requested. She said she wants to speak with existing after-school programs and the officials who run the rec center to see what is actually needed. Her colleagues concurred, though Mayor David Horton voiced his support for the program as he did in October as well.
Horton said he’s in favor of the program, but saw the compromise with council to table a vote until it had more information as a suitable one.
“We are going to work with the various stakeholders and see what’s in the budget and what we can do,” he said Thursday. “Things are tight in the midst of a pandemic, but I do support the idea of this program and its usefulness in the community.”
The council plans to use its work sessions in December and January to further discuss the matter. RADical believes the program can be funded within the existing rec budget, which council said will be part of its fact-finding process.
Hamden previously stated that she would like to run the program and would do so for whatever the city deemed was an appropriate salary for the first year. Though if the city did adopt the program, it would have to advertise the position to the public per state law.
She wrote in an email Thursday that the group was not thrilled with the council’s decision to prolong the process of implementation.
“The RADical Change Commission is disappointed by the process we experienced with council and city officials in their vetting of the RADical Change Program,” she wrote. “We stated both on and off the record at every stage we wanted to come together and flesh out finer details utilizing a team approach. We addressed every single barrier laid before us at each meeting, but were never met with a collaborative spirit to solving this decades-long problem for our youth.
“Ultimately, council was not amenable to that approach and regretfully, they declined to hear our response to their requests and to even give us a vote on the program.”
Hamden wrote that despite the outcome, the group will continue “to press forward always keeping our youth and community at the center of our work.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.