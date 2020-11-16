Radford council to continue discussion of after-school program's feasibility

Councilwoman Jessie Foster did most of the talking at Monday’s meeting regarding what the city should do going forward before committing over $100,000 to the program as has been requested. She said she wants to speak with existing after-school programs and the officials who run the rec center to see what is actually needed. Her colleagues concurred, though Mayor David Horton voiced his support for the program as he did in October as well.

Horton said he’s in favor of the program, but saw the compromise with council to table a vote until it had more information as a suitable one.

“We are going to work with the various stakeholders and see what’s in the budget and what we can do,” he said Thursday. “Things are tight in the midst of a pandemic, but I do support the idea of this program and its usefulness in the community.”

The council plans to use its work sessions in December and January to further discuss the matter. RADical believes the program can be funded within the existing rec budget, which council said will be part of its fact-finding process.