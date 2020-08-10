Radford COVID-19 cases double since the beginning of August

RADFORD — The city’s number of positive COVID-19 cases has more than doubled in the last week, according to numbers from the Virginia Department of Health.

There were 26 positive cases on Aug. 3 — jumping to 48 on Aug. 7 — before reaching a peak of 54 on Monday.

The new apex coincides with the return of Radford University students, who began returning to campus on the first of August and have been steadily moving in through Monday.

The school previously announced that it would be testing certain students, including those arriving early to campus, such as athletes and resident assistants, who participated in testing organized by the New River Health District, according to previous comments from university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs.

Students returning from a virus hot spot or high prevalence area were also tested by the medical company PathGroup, Scaggs previously stated.

It was estimated that PathGroup would perform nasal swabs on roughly 1,700 students the first two weeks of August, according to the school’s reopening plan. The cost of move-in testing was estimated to cost $170,000, according to school officials.