You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Radford COVID-19 cases double since the beginning of August
0 comments
featured

Radford COVID-19 cases double since the beginning of August

Only $5 for 5 months

RADFORD — The city’s number of positive COVID-19 cases has more than doubled in the last week, according to numbers from the Virginia Department of Health.

There were 26 positive cases on Aug. 3 — jumping to 48 on Aug. 7 — before reaching a peak of 54 on Monday.

The new apex coincides with the return of Radford University students, who began returning to campus on the first of August and have been steadily moving in through Monday.

The school previously announced that it would be testing certain students, including those arriving early to campus, such as athletes and resident assistants, who participated in testing organized by the New River Health District, according to previous comments from university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs.

Students returning from a virus hot spot or high prevalence area were also tested by the medical company PathGroup, Scaggs previously stated.

It was estimated that PathGroup would perform nasal swabs on roughly 1,700 students the first two weeks of August, according to the school’s reopening plan. The cost of move-in testing was estimated to cost $170,000, according to school officials.

Scaggs would not confirm on Monday how many tests have been administered since Aug. 1. She also would not confirm if any of the new positive tests involve university students.

“Any and all COVID-19 cases at Radford University are included as part of the Virginia Department of Health’s localized reporting totals,” she wrote in an email Monday afternoon.

When asked if the university plans to change anything about how it would operate based on the increase, Scaggs wrote, “Radford University has developed a comprehensive plan in response to the COVID-19 global health pandemic.

“The University is implementing all facets of that plan in order to promote the health, safety, and well-being of the campus and the community.”

The New River District of the VDH did not immediately respond Monday to questions from The Roanoke Times about the situation.

Radford public schools Superintendent Rob Graham said he was aware of the spike in cases, but the school system will continue with the hybrid plan it has in place when school begins Thursday.

Mayor David Horton — who is an employee at Radford University — said that a spike in cases is obviously not good, but it’s not completely unexpected either.

“That’s why we put in measures in place last week to help mitigate an increase in cases,” he said before a Monday city council meeting, referring to the ordinance passed by council Aug. 4 banning gatherings of more than 50.

Those who violate that could face a civil fine of $300, and $150 for attendees, if they ignore police officers’ warnings.

Limitations on gatherings don’t apply to religious ceremonies, weddings, funerals, day cares, sporting events or large-scale employers, including restaurants.

The director of the New River District of the VDH, Dr. Noelle Bissell, echoed Horton’s comments at a meeting held with local restaurant owners last week about the uptick in cases.

“It’s not a matter of if but when,” she said.

The city council was expected to discuss the potential of a mandatory mask ordinance on Monday night, but that had not happened as of press time.

Horton said prior to the meeting that action on such an ordinance was not planned Monday night.

City resident Jodie Pyles spoke against a mandatory mask requirement during the meeting. He was the only person in the meeting room without one.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Radford woman pleads guilty to giving boy Suboxone for urine test scheme
Roanoke Local News

Radford woman pleads guilty to giving boy Suboxone for urine test scheme

A Radford woman thought she would not pass the drug test needed to renew her Suboxone prescription. So instead of turning in her own urine, she decided to substitute that of her boyfriend's 10-year-old son – who she first dosed with Suboxone. Katie Sowers Hinkley pleaded guilty Monday to six felony charges tied to child abuse and to distributing drugs to a minor. 

4 Roanoke inmates test positive for COVID-19
Roanoke Local News

4 Roanoke inmates test positive for COVID-19

  • Updated

Inmates housed at the Roanoke City Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began. Four inmates who began showing symptoms more than two weeks ago, and were quarantined at that time, tested positive. They remain in quarantine.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tour of the Blue Hills Communication Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert