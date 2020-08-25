Radford COVID update: RU sets 10-person limit; public schools hybrid model soon to resume

RADFORD — City public school officials announced Tuesday that a gathering over the weekend that resulted in the school system going all virtual was not as bad as initially expected, and it will revert to the hybrid model it was previously using on Monday.
Meanwhile, Radford University announced Tuesday afternoon that it is banning gatherings of more than 10 students on or off campus, according to an email from President Brian Hemphill.
Less than 24 hours after Radford Superintendent Rob Graham sent out an email saying K-12 education would be going to an all -virtual model for up to the next two weeks, he reversed course Tuesday afternoon and said the local health department’s investigation into an event that was attended by parents, students and staff did not pose as high of a risk of COVID-19 spreading throughout the system as was initially thought.
Graham told The Roanoke Times on Tuesday that he was glad the results of the health department’s investigation came back as they did, but the system feels it took the right precaution in notifying parents that a possible two weeks of virtual education might be needed.
“Planning for the worst but hoping for the best is a good way to put it,” he said. “We didn’t want to say it was just for a few days and then have to come back and tell parents it would be longer. We wanted to give them as much time to plan as possible.”
Graham also said the decision to remain online throughout the rest of the week will give the school system a chance to deep clean everything again, as well as help students, parents and teachers adjust to a virtual format in case something similar happens again.
He also confirmed that nobody from the Radford school community has tested positive for the virus to the best of his knowledge.
On the other side of the city, Hemphill informed Radford University faculty and staff that students on the main campus are not to gather in groups of more than 10, effective immediately.
Virginia Tech recently instituted a similar policy of a max of 15 students per gathering.
RU updated its COVID-19 Dashboard Tuesday, and it went from having administered 1,470 tests with a positive rate of .75% to 1,705 tests and a 5.75% positive rate.
Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Valley Heath Department, said in a teleconference Tuesday that the uptick in cases wasn’t unexpected since the new tests were targeting those who were symptomatic.
She said the good news is nobody has gotten severely ill from the virus, and investigations from her department have shown that vulnerable populations are not in danger at this point.
Hemphill wrote in his statement that a majority of the school’s recent COVID-19 cases are being attributed to two fraternity parties and another large gathering, all of which happened off campus, he wrote.
All campus-based and campus-sponsored activities are subject to the new restriction, he wrote. Classroom and laboratory instruction, as well as clinical rotations and field experiences, are not included as part of this limitation.
University spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs wrote in an email , “We are proud of our students who have elected to stand by our Healthy Highlander commitment, and we will continue to hold those accountable who make unwise or unsafe choices.”
Hemphill wrote in a similar message to students the importance of following the new guidelines.
“If you are hosting or attending local parties and other large gatherings, you are putting your health and the health of others at risk. Furthermore, you are impacting your ability to remain in good standing at Radford University,” he wrote.
Three students have already been suspended from Radford University for incidents that include “endangering conduct” and failure to comply with COVID-19 standards.
Hemphill also wrote that any and all meetings and events, both indoor and outdoor, in excess of this limitation shall be reviewed and in-person attendance reduced by utilizing a hybrid model, moving to a fully online format or cancellation.
