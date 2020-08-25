Radford COVID update: RU sets 10-person limit; public schools hybrid model soon to resume

RADFORD — City public school officials announced Tuesday that a gathering over the weekend that resulted in the school system going all virtual was not as bad as initially expected, and it will revert to the hybrid model it was previously using on Monday.

Meanwhile, Radford University announced Tuesday afternoon that it is banning gatherings of more than 10 students on or off campus, according to an email from President Brian Hemphill.

Less than 24 hours after Radford Superintendent Rob Graham sent out an email saying K-12 education would be going to an all -virtual model for up to the next two weeks, he reversed course Tuesday afternoon and said the local health department’s investigation into an event that was attended by parents, students and staff did not pose as high of a risk of COVID-19 spreading throughout the system as was initially thought.

Graham told The Roanoke Times on Tuesday that he was glad the results of the health department’s investigation came back as they did, but the system feels it took the right precaution in notifying parents that a possible two weeks of virtual education might be needed.