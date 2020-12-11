Radford dentist can avoid felony conviction in drugs, gun case, judge says

"I'm a dentist," Mower replied. "I'm not currently working."

At an earlier hearing, Mower described being part of a dental practice in Radford for a decade until selling his share to his partners last year. On Friday, he told Brown that in January, he was going through a messy divorce and was affected by anxiety and depression, and by drugs he'd taken to self-medicate.

The divorce is now finalized, Mower said. As a U.S. Army veteran, Mower added, he is receiving outpatient treatment from the VA. He said that he hoped to return to practicing dentistry soon.

Brown said he would like to see Mower get himself turned around. "I'll be thinking about you," Brown said.

Mower thanked him, and the judge said he would accept the plea agreement worked out by Rehak and defense attorney Fred Kellerman of Christiansburg.

Rehak said that Mower would forfeit the 9mm pistol and .38-caliber revolver that were found in his pickup, as well as a set of brass knuckles, but that the truck would be returned.

Unmentioned at the Radford hearing was Mower's August conviction in Montgomery County for assaulting his ex-wife's neighbor and interfering with a 911 call. The May 30 altercation began when the neighbor asked Mower to move his truck as he sat outside his ex's home, blocking the neighbor's driveway. Mower was given a suspended jail sentence in that case, ordered to pay $900 to the neighbor, whose cell phone Mower broke, and banned from Christiansburg's Cambria Crossing neighborhood for a year.

