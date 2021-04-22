Radford detective gets state award for work with crime victims

Radford Police Department Detective Carla Cross was honored Wednesday by Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring for her work with crime victims, the city announced.

Cross received the Unsung Heroes award, which Herring established in 2017 in recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Cross was one of 11 Virginians honored this year.

“These incredible men and women have gone above and beyond to provide victims with a safe space and the support that they deserve,” Herring said in a statement.

A police officer since 2005, Cross is known for building relationships with victims, the city’s news release said.

She has worked child abuse and sexual assault cases for more than eight years and coordinates the police department’s Lethality Assessment Program, working with the Women’s Resource Center on advocate training.

She has also served on a regional team combatting child abuse since 2010.

“This is an incredible honor to receive for a job I love,” Cross said.