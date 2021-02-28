Radford discusses pandemic-impacted budget

Radford will lose an estimated $1.7 million in revenue during the current fiscal year budget because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to city officials.

City Manager David Ridpath gave a preliminary budget presentation to city council last week. The city is projected to lose $224,768 in property taxes after council voted last year to lower the real estate rate from $0.82 per $100 of assessed value to $0.78, following a reassessment of the city’s property values.

Sales taxes are also expected to be down by roughly $323,391 due to the pandemic, which Ridpath said has led to less spending by its residents as well as less money from tourism as the country continues to be hit hard by the virus.

Enterprise sales — water and electricity — are expected to make up the brunt of the losses, with nearly $1.2 million in projected losses.

Ridpath said those losses were really “due to people not being in the community to use those services,” as much as they would’ve been in previous years.

The city’s reserve funds are projected to decrease from roughly $10 million to just over $9 million, according to Ridpath.