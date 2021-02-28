Radford discusses pandemic-impacted budget

Radford will lose an estimated $1.7 million in revenue during the current fiscal year budget because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to city officials.
City Manager David Ridpath gave a preliminary budget presentation to city council last week. The city is projected to lose $224,768 in property taxes after council voted last year to lower the real estate rate from $0.82 per $100 of assessed value to $0.78, following a reassessment of the city’s property values.
Sales taxes are also expected to be down by roughly $323,391 due to the pandemic, which Ridpath said has led to less spending by its residents as well as less money from tourism as the country continues to be hit hard by the virus.
Enterprise sales — water and electricity — are expected to make up the brunt of the losses, with nearly $1.2 million in projected losses.
Ridpath said those losses were really “due to people not being in the community to use those services,” as much as they would’ve been in previous years.
The city’s reserve funds are projected to decrease from roughly $10 million to just over $9 million, according to Ridpath.
The council has worked in recent years to get the reserves back up after previous councils used the money to cover city expenses as opposed to raising taxes.
“Things are not ideal this year, but that is the case for all localities,” Horton said earlier this week. “Overall we are still in a good place financially.”
Ridpath said a small 4% to 5% raise in water and sanitation rates is likely needed, which would amount to a few more dollars a month for normal users and slightly more than that for those consuming higher amounts of water.
An official budget presentation will be given to the council March 17, according to Ridpath.
Also discussed last week was a potential development on Main Street.
Ellett Valley Investments LLC — a company owned by developer Joe Fortier — is aiming to remodel the second floor of a building on East Main Street for multifamily housing and apartments.
Know as the Bondurant Center, the building located at 1129 E. Main St., has been a part of Radford’s downtown area since at least the 1940s, according to Horton.
The application for a special use permit was submitted at the end of January, and council will begin discussing the issue next month.
Fortier is responsible for the redevelopment of another building on Main Street that is home to businesses, including the Radford Coffee Co. He could not be reached for comment last week.
A special permit is required to allow the Bondurant building to be used as retail on the ground floor and housing on the second, according to Horton.
The project would include 11 new dwellings aimed at young professionals in the area.
Horton said he is excited about the prospect of further development in Radford.
The planning commission is expected to make a ruling on the application in the near future, which will then be followed by a review and decision by council.
“We need this type of housing in Radford,” Horton said. “This is a great opportunity to help further revitalize the downtown area.”