Radford extends gathering limit; city school system moving to all virtual, at least temporarily

RADFORD — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the city, school Superintendent Rob Graham announced at Monday night’s city council meeting that the reopened division will be moving from a hybrid model to completely virtual starting Tuesday.
Graham shared a message sent to parents that in part read “RCPS became aware of a recent, close social gathering in the community involving individuals (including RCPS students, staff and parents) who appear to have not been practicing public health recommendations of physical distancing and face coverings.
“Out of an abundance of caution, concern for the safety and well-being of our school community, and upon guidance from the New River Valley Health Department, RCPS is transitioning from the hybrid model to a full virtual model for all students PK-12 for the next two weeks. RCPS is scheduled to reopen to in-person learning on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.”
Graham told The Roanoke Times after the meeting that he expects to hear from the health department Tuesday on whether in-person learning could resume earlier than that.
“It depends on what the risk level is based on the health department’s investigation,” he said. “We should hear from them tomorrow and if they say it is safe, we could be back as early as Thursday.”
Graham said there was a confirmed positive case from someone at the aforementioned gathering, but it is still unclear if any students, parents or school employees have tested positive.
Cases in the city have spiked since the beginning of August. There were 26 positive cases on Aug. 3 — jumping to 54 on Aug. 10 — before reaching a new peak of 166 on Monday, according to data from the health department. The state agency has also reported three hospitalizations and zero deaths as a result of the virus.
The council voted to extend its temporary ordinance for banning gathering of more than 50 through Sept. 18 — with some exceptions — that it passed at the beginning of August and was set to run out at the end of the month.
The original motion called for it to be extended through end of September, but Republican newcomers Forrest Hite and Onassis Burress voted against the measure. City Attorney Mike Bedsaul said a 4-1 vote was needed to pass an emergency ordinance.
Hite said he wanted to extend the ordinance for only a few weeks, and said many in the community feel the ordinance is too restrictive.
Mayor David Horton said he does not agree with the reviewing of the ordinance every two weeks, but added that any extension was better than letting it run out at the end of the month.
Council members also shared what they’ve seen in the community as far as best practices and safety measures are concerned.
Councilwoman Jessie Foster said that while restaurants around the city seem to be following mask guidelines, but customers oftentimes were not.
“I saw a lot of people walking around without masks,” she said while not singling out any particular establishment. “It is something we may need to discuss again with our restaurant owners.”
It is unclear how many of the new positive cases are from the return of Radford University students, who began moving into to campus housing Aug. 1. The health department does not specifically identify where positive cases come from and the university has not updated its COVID-19 Dashboard in several days. It still reads as having administered 1,470 test with a positive rate of .75%.
Horton, a university employee, said while the college makes up some of the cases, it is not entirely students who are testing positive.
“Most of the positives are coming from young people,” he said at Monday night’s meeting. “They’ve also largely come from gatherings.”
University President Brian Hemphill sent an email to the campus community Monday announcing that the school plans to outline stricter guidelines for its students later this week.
