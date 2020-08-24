Radford extends gathering limit; city school system moving to all virtual, at least temporarily

Cases in the city have spiked since the beginning of August. There were 26 positive cases on Aug. 3 — jumping to 54 on Aug. 10 — before reaching a new peak of 166 on Monday, according to data from the health department. The state agency has also reported three hospitalizations and zero deaths as a result of the virus.

The council voted to extend its temporary ordinance for banning gathering of more than 50 through Sept. 18 — with some exceptions — that it passed at the beginning of August and was set to run out at the end of the month.

The original motion called for it to be extended through end of September, but Republican newcomers Forrest Hite and Onassis Burress voted against the measure. City Attorney Mike Bedsaul said a 4-1 vote was needed to pass an emergency ordinance.

Hite said he wanted to extend the ordinance for only a few weeks, and said many in the community feel the ordinance is too restrictive.

Mayor David Horton said he does not agree with the reviewing of the ordinance every two weeks, but added that any extension was better than letting it run out at the end of the month.

Council members also shared what they’ve seen in the community as far as best practices and safety measures are concerned.